'It Was Like A Death': Imran Khan's Ex-Wife Avantika Malik On Divorce After 8-Year Marriage

Imran Khan and Avantika Malik were Bollywood's IT couple, especially after fans learned that they met when they were just 19. The couple got married in January 2011 and separated in 2019, leaving fans stunned by their decision.

In the latest episode of Soha Ali Khan's All About Her podcast, the mixologist opened up about the most important relationship of her life, how she and Imran arrived at the decision to separate, and how she found happiness after the divorce.

"We Were Unfair To Each Other": Avantika Malik On Divorce

Sharing one of the biggest turning points in her life with Soha Ali Khan, Avantika Malik said that she is now protective of her space, especially because of her daughter, Imara Malik Khan, who was born in 2014.

"I am very aware of how I conduct myself or what I say. It impacts her," she said, adding that everything is accessible at the click of a button. Therefore, she believes that a certain amount of grace and dignity is important.

The mixologist also opened up about her separation from ex-husband Imran Khan. She shared that it was not a spontaneous decision; rather, the two of them arrived at it gradually. "It is important to note that the two of us, when we met, were just 19 years old. We were very, very young and we spent 18 years together," she recalled.

Avantika shared that over those 18 years, she and Imran grew, evolved, matured, and became different people. She also realised that she was carrying a lot of emotional baggage while growing up but remained unaware of it. At a young age, she did not think that resolving her issues was her responsibility.

"You think the person in front of you is responsible for you being happy, okay, and content. Over the years, you end up damaging the relationship because you have unrealistic expectations of it, and we are sold this romantic notion of happily ever after, and I don't think that's the truth," she added.

The mixologist added that marriages that work involve two people working hard on the relationship every day and choosing each other every day. She also shared that during the 18 years she and Imran were together, they went through so much in their 20s and 30s. "We were unfair to each other," she said, adding that small things eventually led to their separation.

"We tried our best. We gave it everything, many times when it was at the brink of asking, 'Can we do this anymore?'" she recalled, adding, "We gave each other 18 years. I think it's okay to allow each other to go."

Avantika Malik On Overcoming The Trauma Of Divorce

Avantika Malik shared that small things contributed to the eventual decision to divorce Imran Khan, but the actual decision to separate was sudden. It was a mutual decision, but not without the burden of emotional trauma.

"It is like a death. It is a death of the way you perceived your life to be, or what you imagined your life would be, or how it would play out. It's the death of probably the most intimate relationship in your life," she said, explaining how she felt immediately after separating from the person she had known for 18 years and been married to for eight years.

She said that she is proud of herself and Imran for supporting each other for 18 years through fame, failure, success, and all kinds of experiences. "I am actually quite proud of us," she said, adding, "I am a little disappointed with how our relationship ended, and I think that was disappointing, the way things played out."

Reflecting on her relationship and marriage with Imran Khan, the mixologist believes that it was a success. "For 18 years, we did our best and built a family. Whatever version of it exists today, it is a success," she added.

Avantika shared that she felt overwhelmed initially. In fact, she felt like an "absolute, complete, utter failure" before things started getting better for her.

Also Read | 'Need His Guidance': Soha Ali Khan Opens Up About Her Evolving Bond With Brother Saif

