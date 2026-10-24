"Gives Me Tummy Rubs": Rashmika Mandanna On How Vijay Deverakonda Cares For Her During Her Periods

Rashmika Mandanna has revealed how her husband Vijay Deverakonda takes care of her when she is on her periods. The Cocktail 2 actor told Mid-Day that Vijay gives her tummy rubs and presses her hands and feet when she is menstruating.

Rashmika Mandanna On How Vijay Deverakonda Takes Care Of Her

Rashmika praised her husband for being very understanding when it comes to pain even though he never had the conversation around menstruation at home.

The actor said that Vijay knows why she is feeling things a certain way. Rashmika also said that she tells her husband if she feels “low for no reason,” and her period will start in a few days.



“I'll already give him a sort of intimation. You can't expect more, being a man. It's not like they can take the uterus out. But it's comforting to know he's there,” she explained.



“He gives me tummy rubs and presses my hand and feet because he's like, 'That's all I can do'," she added. When it comes to hacks to deal with period pain, Rashmika said she uses hot pads and drinks cumin water.

Rashmika Mandanna On Her First Period

The Geetha Govindam actor also recalled the first time she got her period. “Rashmika said she was too scared to talk to anyone at that time. She added that she did not think something like sanitary pads existed.



“I remember folding towels and using them as a pad because I didn't know that something like a sanitary pad existed. For some reason, I thought this was a one-time thing,” she recalled.



Rashmika mentioned that she gets tremendous pain during her cycle and is already anxious about having her periods this month. The actor mentioned that the conversation around menstruation leave has not yet reached film sets.



Rashmika highlighted that while women are in prominent positions in the industry today, the sad reality is that they have had to work without provisions like menstrual leave, and this has become their normal situation.



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