What Rashmika Mandanna Said About Feminism And Bullying In Her Post Defending Vijay Deverakonda

Rashmika Mandanna took to Instagram on October 26 to share a lengthy note addressing criticism surrounding her relationship with husband Vijay Deverakonda after their recent appearance on Koffee With Karan Season 9.

During the episode, the couple spoke about how they decided to get married. However, the conversation sparked criticism on social media, with Vijay coming under particular scrutiny from some users.

In her statement, Rashmika not only responded to the trolls but also shed light on feminism, online bullying, and the backlash directed at the couple.

She began her post by writing, "My lovely people of the internet, to all those who deeply love and to those who are permanently bitter. My lil' 2 cents on this whole issue concerning me and Vijju."

Rashmika continued, "I generally don't address these things because everyone has a right to their opinions. Sometimes, I even enjoy reading them and gaining a different perspective. But the current frenzy over our interview feels less like people having opinions and more like an angry mob looking for someone to vent at."

"Somewhere along the way, the whole point got lost. Maybe it didn't fit your lens. Maybe some of you simply don't want to see it. I'm writing this because I want to protect the people who believe in love, and I hope everyone gets to find their own version of it."

She added, "We've been bombarded with opinions, comments and unsolicited advice across our social media profiles, unnecessarily. The conviction with which people came at us genuinely shook me a little. I was like, WHAT THE FK IS GOING ON?"

Addressing feminism and bullying, Rashmika wrote, "B***h about me all you want. I can take it. But talking about my family without knowing them? That's not feminism. That's bullying dressed up as feminism. Feminism was never about putting someone else down or establishing superiority, whether you're a man or a woman. It was always about having the freedom to choose your own life and taking charge of it."

"I took charge of mine. And it rewarded me with immense love. And to some of my Kannadiga friends ... Ahhh, how lovely it is to know that I'm still so deeply etched in your hearts even after 10 years. For you to still be celebrating me after all this time ... truly, I'm blessed! Love to all those who celebrate love and joy. And to everyone else ... please find something that makes you happy, too."

What Happened

During their appearance on Koffee With Karan Season 9, host Karan Johar asked the couple who had proposed. Rashmika revealed that she had first raised the subject of marriage while they were sitting at an airport, telling Vijay that they should get married.

Vijay, however, told her to ask him "100 times" before he would agree. Rashmika later clarified that she brought up the subject repeatedly for an entire year before they finally decided to marry in February 2026.

Addressing the discussion, Rashmika said people had misunderstood the point of their conversation. She explained that it was never about the number of times she asked or how long Vijay took to make a decision.

Rashmika's Response

She wrote, "I took a step back, thought about it, and here's my lil' take on my own life. First, it was never about the number of times or an entire year. That's where some of you got stuck. Yes, that conversation happened. But neither of us was looking for a grand proposal. The conversation was about him wanting both of us to take the time and space to understand each other, to be sure that, despite all the highs and lows, the joys and stresses of life, this was what we wanted and that it was the right time for it."

"And we did. We chose each other. It's okay that I knew exactly what I wanted. And it was equally okay that he wanted time to think through the practical realities of life and be sure. That didn't change our love in any way. I am all heart, and he is the thinker, and we need that in each other's lives."

"For us, marriage was never about a proposal, getting down on one knee or putting a ring on a finger. That's the decorative part. For us, it was about building a life and a future together. And I think we've done that beautifully so far. Find someone you would go to any lengths for, someone who would do the same for you. And yes, I am OBSESSED with my man. When did that become a bad thing?"

The Animal actor went on to explain why being deeply in love with her husband was important to her, adding that she saw him as her lifelong companion.

"If I'm not IN LOVE with the man I'm marrying, then why in the world would I marry him? He's going to be my companion for life. My friend through the ordinary days and the extraordinary ones. The father of my children. The man I grow old with."

"Find a man who loves you so beautifully that, even after you're married, you'd still want to tell him, 'Let's get married.' I would do it a thousand times. One hundred is nothing. It's really that simple."

She added: "We have both built our lives on our own terms, with our own choices and our own hard work. We are smart, capable adults, blessed with the freedom and privilege to choose how we want to live and whom we want to share our lives with. And we chose us."

Reaffirming her commitment to Vijay, Rashmika said their relationship did not have to conform to anyone else's idea of love.

"We will keep choosing each other, again and again, until the end. If our love doesn't fit your imagination of what love should look like, that's okay, no? You go and live that beautiful imagination in your own life."

"I'll be cheering for every happy person out there. That's the bare minimum we should all strive for. And to some of my sweet girls out there, the ones making reels in the guise of concern for a fellow woman, asking me to run and giving me free relationship advice to protect me."

Rashmika also responded to those who had offered relationship advice under the pretext of looking out for her.

The Girlfriend actor said, "Thank you. Truly. But I wish some of you had been there a couple of years ago, when things were really, really hard. You weren't there. HE WAS and HE IS, even right now."

"Right now, I am the happiest I have ever been. And I hope you can see that in my face, in the joy I've felt since getting married, in my performances, in my films, and simply in the way I live my life. I am happy. I am content. I am blessed."

"And the fact that some people would rather believe random narratives, misleading edits and absolute lies created on the internet than believe what I say about my own life is honestly a little creepy. When I snap a bone, you aren't there. He is. When my stomach hurts every month, you aren't there. He is. When I wake up in the middle of the night with anxiety, you aren't there. He is."

Highlighting Vijay's unwavering support, she added, "And when I feel low, I need advice, I need protection, I need comfort, I need support, you aren't or weren't there. He has been."

"To have someone who roots for you, showers you with affection, protects you, watches out for you and celebrates your every win, that is the only kind of love I want, and I have it. So please don't worry about me or him."

"I genuinely wish and pray that you find someone you love who loves you just as deeply. And if that isn't what you want for yourself, that's completely fine too. Live the life that makes you happy. I'll be happy for you either way."

The couple got married on February 26 this year.

Also Read: 'Everyone Else Can Go F*** Themselves': After Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda Hits Back At Trolls