'Not Comfortable With Skin Show': Rashmika Mandanna On Setting Boundaries In Films

Rashmika Mandanna has opened up about the kind of costumes she feels comfortable wearing on screen. The actor said she is not someone who is at ease with excessive skin exposure.

Rashmika, who recently appeared on Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan Season 9 with her husband Vijay Deverakonda, spoke about setting boundaries while working on commercial films and why actors should feel free to voice their concerns.

Rashmika explained that some roles may require actors to wear outfits they would not normally choose, including bikinis and other revealing costumes. However, she believes performers should be able to communicate their discomfort instead of feeling pressured to go along with everything a role demands.

“There are some things which I am not okay with. I know some characters need some things like a bikini or like that. But, even in that, I will say I am not comfortable with that exposing and skin show. I am not that kind of a person."

The Animal actor also said she prefers working with filmmakers who understand and respect her choices. While she recognises that commercial cinema comes with certain costume requirements, she makes it a point to decide where she wants to draw the line.

“But again, when you do commercial films, there will be these costumes, that you are not completely comfortable with. But there are some lines that i draw for myself. More so often, the directors are okay with it because those are the people i prefer working with."

The conversation also touched upon how difficult it can be for actors to raise concerns about scenes after signing a film. Vijay agreed with Rashmika, pointing out that even established performers can find such conversations challenging.

“But, those are still challenging to have these conversations. It is hard," he said.

Rashmika added that actors may later regret not speaking up when they had the chance. Looking back, they might wish they had expressed their discomfort instead of agreeing to something they were not ready for.

“I should have said something that time."

She further shared that she sometimes struggles to tell a filmmaker directly that she does not want to perform a particular scene. During such moments, she turns to Vijay for support and reassurance.

“You have to make it easier for actors to come and ask these questions. Even I find it hard. Sometimes I want to say ‘I don't want to do it'. But it takes a lot of conversations with Vijay like ‘I really want to say this and he is like you can. Of course you should'."

Vijay also stressed that actors should have the freedom to refuse revealing costumes or intimate scenes without being made to feel unprofessional.

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