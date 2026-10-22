Decoding Rashmika's Engagement Ring Stack By Vijay: Victorian Diamond, Gold, And Tiffany Band

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda graced the Koffee couch on the second episode of Koffee With Karan Season 9. The couple talked about their relationship, working together, career trajectories, and life after marriage.

Amid all the tea the couple was spilling, Vijay Deverakonda said that he was sad about the coverage of Rashmika Mandanna's engagement ring. He pulled up her left hand to show the stack that he had "chosen" for her.

Decoding Rashmika Mandanna's Multi-Ring Engagement Stack Built By Vijay Deverakonda

Rashmika Mandanna flaunted a stack of three rings on her freshly manicured hands with French tips. In descending order, the first was a rare Victorian diamond engagement ring, which, according to Trumpet & Horn, a jewellery and watch store, was designed and created in the early 1900s. At the centre of it was a rare old mine-cut diamond.

The second ring was a simple yet elegant gold band. The ring was slightly curved, almost forming a V-shape. In South Indian culture, these kinds of rings are inspired by a serpent's hood and are worn for good fortune and protection.

The third was a Tiffany ring. In the wedding pictures that broke the internet in February 2026, the couple were spotted wearing matching bands from Tiffany's Sixteen Stone collection. Priyanshu Goel, a celebrity jewellery expert, mentioned in one of his videos that both Vijay and Rashmika were spotted wearing yellow-gold and platinum bands with diamonds.

Tiffany's official website has options in rose gold and platinum and platinum and yellow gold. The rose-gold version is priced at $16,000 (Rs 14.7 lakh), and the platinum-and-yellow-gold version is priced at $17,000 (Rs 15.6 lakh). A narrow ring in platinum and yellow gold with diamonds has a price tag of $11,500 (Rs 10.6 lakh).

Their yellow-gold and diamond rings are estimated to be worth around Rs 30 lakh.

The Sixteen Stone by Tiffany is an "expression of love's nurturing forces." According to the official website, the design was conceived by legendary designer Jean Schlumberger in 1959.

"The collection's cross-stitch motif was inspired by his family's roots in textiles," reads an excerpt. Round brilliant diamonds alternate with gold Xs to create the unique design.

For their wedding, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda wore kilos of gold jewellery designed by SHREE Jewellers. "The entire journey spanned 10 months, from conceptualising the design and engaging in multiple discussions to bespoke customisation, production, trials, and finally bringing the complete look to life," the jewellery brand noted.

Also Read | Rashmika Mandanna Stuns In A Rs 5 Lakh Dress, Vijay Deverakonda Opts For A Rs 2 Lakh Blazer For Koffee With Karan

