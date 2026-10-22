Rashmika Mandanna Pairs A Rs 5 Lakh Bodycon Dress With Rs 1.5 Lakh Footwear For <i>Koffee With Karan</i>

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda had a blast on last night's episode of Koffee With Karan Season 9. Since this is the last season, as clarified by the host a few times, he is leaving no stone unturned to make sure that viewers have a gala time watching every episode spanning around an hour.

From Vijay asking Rashmika to propose to him 100 times as a joke to sharing that he proposed to her with a stack of rings on their sangeet night in Udaipur, the couple spilled tea on their much-private relationship. ViRosh, as their fans refer to them, also delivered a masterclass in casual yet sophisticated evening style.

Rashmika Mandanna's Rs 5 Lakh Bodycon Dress For Koffee With Karan

Needless to say, Rashmika Mandanna looked stunning while sitting on the famous manifesting couch on Koffee With Karan. A quick Google Lens search shows that she opted for a custom Alaïa bottle-green bodycon dress, which, according to the official website, is priced at Rs 4,98,000.

The satiny velvet finish, square neckline, and stitching details at the back enhanced the sultry look without diminishing its elegance. She paired the dress with Rene Caovilla red-and-black heels, which, according to Farfetch, are priced at $1,632 (approximately Rs 1,53,979).

The Ranabali star centre-parted her soft waves and left them open. To complement her velvety bodycon dress, she opted for bold, smoky eyes, a reddish-brown lipstick, and blushed cheeks.

Vijaya Deverakonda's Look For Koffee With Karan

Vijay Deverakonda looked dashing beside his wife and co-star, Rashmika Mandanna. While she opted for a green dress, he chose a pair of black trousers, a crisp white shirt, and a blue velvet blazer.

A Google Lens search shows that the double-breasted, peak-lapel velvet blazer was from the British label Helen Anthony. It featured two jetted pockets with flaps at the front, five working cuff buttons, a double back vent, padded shoulders, and silk lining. According to the official website, it comes with a price tag of 1,600 pounds (approximately Rs 2,02,369).

The actor also opted for tailored wide-leg wool trousers from the same brand. With a zip fly, front button-and-hook closure, silk lining, a waistband with belt loops, and two slash front pockets, the trousers complemented the blazer. The official price of the trousers is 800 euros (approximately Rs 84,952).

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