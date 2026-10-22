What Is Tabata? The Workout Karan Johar Called '<i>Tamatar</i>' And Vijay Deverakonda Hates

On the second episode of Koffee With Karan Season 9, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda shared secrets about each other and their relationship. During the conversation, host Karan Johar mentioned that he had spoken to Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, and they revealed that Rashmika is "obsessed" with working out.

"You were running in the morning, afternoon, and night. You were just working out," Rashmika's Cocktail 2 co-stars told the host.

The actor said, "You know the two main things that I love doing, one is working out and the other is spending time with my family. Of course, with Viju and family." She further revealed that when she is in Hyderabad, she works out for one to one-and-a-half hours and devotes the rest of her time to her family.

"When I am away from my family, it's shoot and gym," she added. When Karan asked Vijay if he is as obsessed with working out as his wife and co-star, he said, "No, she is obsessed. I enjoy working out. I do it for certain goals. She does it as if it is life itself."

Karan Johar Mispronounces Tabata As 'Tamatar'

Sharing his experience with working out, the host revealed that once he tried doing lunges, got stuck midway, and could not get up. "There is another thing called Tamatar?" he said, and his guests broke into laughter.

Correcting Karan Johar, Vijay Deverakonda said that it's Tabata. The director's trainer told him to try the exercise for 20 minutes. "On the fourth minute, I thought, this is what a cardiac arrest feels like. I thought I was going to die. How can you do this to a human? It's assault."

Speaking about his experience, Vijay added, "Tabata makes me angry. I get angry with my trainer." The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director also shared his embarrassing experience of trying Pilates, and Rashmika said that she had been trying to convince her husband Vijay to try it with her.

What Is Tabata

Tabata is a high-intensity interval training (HIIT) workout method that alternates 20 seconds of maximum-effort exercise with just 10 seconds of rest. This is repeated eight times, and a session can last up to 20-25 minutes.

Named after Japanese scientist and researcher Dr. Izumi Tabata, a 1996 study proved that a four-minute session of this workout can significantly improve both cardiovascular fitness and muscular endurance. Common exercises included in a Tabata session are burpees, sprints, squat jumps, stationary cycling, kettlebell swings, high knees, mountain climbers, and push-ups.

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