'Ozempic <i>Bindaas Lo</i>': Ram Kapoor, 53, Shares Weight-Loss Tip After Losing 55 Kg

In December 2024, Ram Kapoor left social media users stunned with his weight-loss transformation. He revealed that he lost 55 kg in 18 months. While he did it with a healthy diet plan and workout routine, people were quick to credit weight-loss drugs for it.

The Mistry star recently gave an interview to Mashable India in which he talked about weight-loss drugs and why nothing can replace workout.

Ram Kapoor Shares Weight-Loss Tip After Losing 55 Kg

During the conversation, the host complimented Gautami Kapoor for her fitness and chiselled look. Ram Kapoor quickly jumped into the conversation and said that she has been gifted. "What's gifted? I work out. Look at my husband! I have to match his good looks," the De De Pyaar De 2 star added.

Speaking about himself, the actor star said, "Mera workout wala hai, iska (Gautami) god gift. Jo bhi Ozempic lena chahta hai, bindaas lo. Bindaas lo. Iska matlab ye nahi hai ki tum workout nahi kar skte ho. Ozempic se sirf patle hote ho, muscle loss hota hai. Ozempic without workout means marega tu [I lost weight through workout, but Gautami is god gifted. I want to encourage people to take Ozempic. They should take it without a second thought but not consider it as a replacement for workout. The drug only helps you lose weight, which also leads to muscle loss. Ozempic without workout means you are going to kill yourself]."

The actor further suggested that a person must follow their doctor's advice but they must note that nothing can replace a workout. "There is no shortcut to workout. Ozempic lo, Mounjaro lo [Take Ozempic or Mounjaro], but without workout, you will die," he added.

Ram Kapoor also added that people who think that he lost weight and built muscle mass, without working out, should stay inside their homes. "People talk all kinds of nonsense only because they are not educated. Why take them seriously?" he concluded.

Why Ram Kapoor Decided To Lose Weight

Ram Kapoor is best known for his role in Bade Achche Lagte Hain for which he was shooting for 27 days a month non-stop. In an interview with Nayandeep Rakshit, he shared, "I had a sugar problem, I had blood pressure issues. I had all kinds of issues."

The doctor said that he would not survive if he continued like that and could suffer a stroke. He knew he had to slow down, but he could not because he was on the biggest show on television and did not want to let down Ektaa Kapoor and co-star Sakshi Tanwar.

He got into exercising, and lost 30 kg, twice, because his method was not sustainable. He weighed 140 kg and could not even walk 20 steps.

"I had reached a level where I was shooting for Neeyat in Scotland with Vidya (Balan). Of course, it was cold in the mountains, but I could not walk for 20 steps and then I had to sit down. I was so out of breath. That's how unhealthy I was. I was 140 kg at that time," Ram Kapoor revealed.

The actor was taking insulin three times a day, but after losing weight, he feels he is the fittest right now. "I am like a 25-year-old monkey. I was always a monkey, but now I am a young monkey," hesaid.

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