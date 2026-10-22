"Make Me Beautiful": Jasmine Bhasin Recalls Praying At Temple After Being Called '<i>Kaali</i>' As A Child

Jasmine Bhasin has often been candid about her beliefs and spoken about spirituality on various platforms. Recently, she featured on Jai Madaan's podcast. The astrologer asked her about her childhood insecurities and her faith.

Remembering her childhood, Jasmine shared how she believes that God helps her through every problem.

Jasmine Bhasin Recalls Praying After Being Called 'Kaali'

Recalling her childhood, Jasmine Bhasin shared, "All my life, I have been insecure about my looks. I grew up hearing, 'Ye toh kali hai [She is dark].'"

She thinks that could have been because of her brown skin tone. "I had acne. I was skinny. I heard all kinds of things," she added.

At that time, she did not know whether she wanted to join the entertainment industry, but as a child, she felt bad. She believes that after offering a prayer at a temple in Rajasthan, she was blessed.

She was a small child when her father took her to the Bijasan Mata Temple in Indragarh, Rajasthan. "I remember going to this place and climbing a lot of steps. And I prayed, 'God! Make me so beautiful that one day, people aspire to meet me,'" she recalled.

The actor feels that any manifestation depends on how a person is feeling and how strong those feelings are. She believes that when she prayed, she was just an innocent child, which is why her wish was so pure.

"I don't know if I should say this, but if I have ever asked God for anything or shed tears over something, that thing has been taken care of by God. I did not have to go to any particular place," she shared.

Jasmine said that it is all within you and depends on how deeply you want something at that moment. "No matter where you stand and pray, it comes true. It happens for me," she added.

Jasmine Bhasin And Her Faith In God

Opening up about her faith in God, Jasmine Bhasin said that she has always been a believer. "I believe in all Gods, I respect all of them," she said.

The actor further added that she visits temples, gurdwaras, mosques, and all kinds of holy places. "I bow down to all Gods. I find peace at all holy places. I cannot define God by one name," she added.

Two years ago, Jasmine Bhasin suffered severe corneal damage and temporary loss of vision in both eyes. After recovering, she decided to trek to Gurdwara Hemkund Sahib, a high-altitude Sikh shrine dedicated to Guru Gobind Singh.

"I took the trek alone, and I think it's the most beautiful experience," Jasmine shared.

Also Read | A Mini Kolkata In Mumbai: Kajol On Mukherjee Durga Puja's 80-Year Legacy Of Faith, Not Fame

