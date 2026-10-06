How Tamannaah Bhatia And Sidharth Malhotra's Spiritual Journeys Have A Sadhguru Connection

Tamannaah Bhatia and Sidharth Malhotra are currently enjoying the success of their recent film, The Vvaan. Produced by Ektaa Kapoor and Arunabh Kumar, the movie is about a man who encounters supernatural beings in a local forest, which is believed to be protected by the Van Devi. The story is inspired by the legend of a 400-year-old Van Devi Temple in Bihar's Bihta.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Tamannaah Bhatia opened up about her spiritual journey and called herself "extremely spiritual". The actor also spoke about the Sadhguru connection between her and co-star Sidharth Malhotra.

How Tamannaah And Sidharth's Spiritual Journeys Have A Sadhguru Connection

Tamannaah Bhatia shared how the director, producers, and writers were particular about shooting the Chhath song as well as the entire sequence. They did not want to make any error that could hurt the sentiments of Chhathi Maiya devotees.

She added that the entire crew of The Vvaan comprised people who are urban but also rooted. Speaking about co-star Sidharth Malhotra, she shared, "Not many people know this, but I met Sid many, many years ago at the Isha Yoga Centre. That was the second time I met him."

The headquarters of the Isha Yoga Centre are in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. Founded by spiritual leader Sadhguru and established in 1992, the foundation operates the ashram and yoga centre, which collectively carry out spiritual and educational activities.

Tamannaah appreciated that, as a mainstream actor, Sidharth is exploring his spiritual side. "He understands that there are stories that really need to come out," she added while referring to The Vvaan. She added that only when mainstream actors back such stories do they have a chance to reach a wider audience.

Tamannaah Bhatia Calls Herself "Extremely Spiritual"

"I think I am extremely spiritual," Tamannaah said while opening up about her spiritual journey. "I am also very blessed and lucky to have found my guru at a really important point in my life. As a young child, I was always a believer, but I became more spiritual when I realised that spirituality is never about escapism," she added.

The actor said that, over the years, she has learned that spirituality is about accepting life the way it is. While shooting for The Vvaan, especially the Chhath sequence, she realised that every human being experiences highs and lows in life. However, people often do not realise that bad days are always followed by good ones.

"When I was doing Chhath rituals, I was like, 'Why am I praying to the setting sun?' It means that if today things are not good, the next thing that is going to happen is that the sun is going to come back. And that's everyone's story," she revealed.

Tamannaah said that her personal journey, from a believer to a spiritual person, has been eye-opening because she now looks at things the way they are. "And I feel like it has made me a realist, and that's beautiful," she concluded.