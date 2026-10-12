'5 Hours Of Music, Prayer And Surrender': Tamannaah Bhatia Shares Her <i>Mata Ki Chowki</i> Experience

Navratri celebrations are incomplete without bhajans, aarti and a little dancing, and Tamannaah Bhatia seems to agree. The actor welcomed the first day of the festival by attending a Mata Ki Chowki, where she was seen enjoying the festivities, offering prayers and soaking in the devotional atmosphere.

Tamannaah shared a video on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of the celebrations. From performing aarti and dancing with the women attending the ceremony to taking a quiet moment to meditate, the actor made the most of the gathering.

For the occasion, she opted for a red saree paired with an orange blouse and minimal jewellery. A red embroidered shawl completed her traditional look, which she was seen wearing while performing the aarti. She was joined by Mruna Thakur during the festivities.

Sharing the video, Tamannaah wrote, "A little Saraswati. A little Lakshmi. A little Durga. All that the modern women needs has always been within her."

In another post, the actor shared a carousel of moments from the festivities and opened up about what made the evening special. It was not just about the music, but also the stories of Maa and a vivid journey through the mountains to Vaishno Devi that made the experience feel immersive.

She wrote, "Through soaring bhajans, stories of Maa and a vivid journey through the mountains to Vaishno Devi, @preetypathania15 makes you experience devotion, not just hear it. With every song, every story and every beat, you can almost feel the climb, the sacred paths unfolding and the pilgrimage carrying you deeper within."

For Tamannaah, the beauty of the gathering lay in how the lively celebrations could also offer a moment of stillness. She added, "There's something beautiful about this duality. The music rises, the energy moves through the room and the atmosphere pulses with devotion - yet, somewhere within, a deep stillness begins to unfold. All that sound and movement draw you inward, guiding you back to your centre, back to yourself."

Describing the experience, she wrote, "Five hours of music, prayer and surrender that felt like a single, timeless moment. Jai Mata Di."

Interestingly, Tamannaah's latest Navratri celebrations come at a time when she has also been exploring spirituality through her work. Her Indian mythology-inspired fantasy drama, The Vvaan, has brought her closer to religious traditions.

ALSO READ: How Tamannaah Bhatia And Sidharth Malhotra's Spiritual Journeys Have A Sadhguru Connection