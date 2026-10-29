"My Eyes Are On The Prize": Tamannaah On Why She Runs Her Business 'Emotionally'

Tamannaah Bhatia was recently at NDTV Profit Ignite 2026, representing Tamannaah Fine Jewellery, her business venture.

The actor opened up about her journey from actor to entrepreneur and shared that she runs her business emotionally. In conversation with Tamanna Inamdar, Managing Editor at NDTV Profit, she explained that many people might disagree with her approach to business, but it works for her.

Tamannaah On Why She Runs Her Business 'Emotionally'

During a session titled 'Tamanna Calling Tamannaah: Turning Fame Into Fortune', the Vvaan star spoke about how she had never imagined launching a jewellery brand or featuring in 90 films across languages within 20 years in the entertainment industry.

Speaking about her approach to business, she said, "My process in business has always been driven by my emotions. It's very different. People often cannot understand how one can run a business emotionally."

The actor added that women approach ventures differently from men. "As a woman, your skillsets and what you can do are different. It is not necessary that you approach something the way everyone else does. I think my eyes are on the prize," she added.

Tamannaah's Intention Behind Business

During the session, Tamannaah Bhatia said that her intention behind becoming an actor was clear from the beginning. Similarly, her intentions regarding her business have been equally clear.

"The intention in the business field is equally clear about what kind of product I want to build and how I want to scale it. My Tamaanaahs (wishes) are very clear and somehow the road becomes clear. The more I move forward, the more the road gets clearer. So, I really hope that happens," she said.

The actor also noted that she is looking forward to listing Tamannaah Fine Jewellery through an IPO in the future.

Speaking about why celebrity-owned business are often not as successful, she said, "If you're an actor who owns a business, you're normally associated with its marketing campaign or you're its face. They don't build the product, they don't know the retail structure."

Tamannaah shared that she is the Creative Director of Tamannaah Fine Jewellery. "I am the one who decides what pin goes into the store and what product goes into the store. I am my own intern. I do all the work. No job within my institution is too small or too big for me. I like to have an understanding of every aspect," she added.

She said she is focused on scaling the business. "In my experience, just like in movies, where the director understands all 24 crafts, I believe that as an entrepreneur, only by being involved in every aspect will I truly understand how to scale. If I'm involved in only one aspect, then my ability to understand the business will be affected. That is the reason why I have chosen the slightly longer route," she told NDTV.

Also Read | Exclusive: Ankur Warikoo Shares 3 Money Lessons Every Young Professional Should Know