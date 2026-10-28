'No Job Is Big Or Small': Tamannaah Bhatia Says 'I Am My Own Intern' At Her Jewellery Brand

Destiny has played a big role in her career, both as an actor and an entrepreneur, said Tamannaah Bhatia, who participated in NDTV Profit Ignite 2026, representing her jewellery brand.

The Vvaan star, who launched Tamannaah Fine Jewellery in January 2026, was in conversation with Tamanna Inamdar, Managing Editor of NDTV Profit.

At NDTV Profit Ignite 2026's session titled 'Tamanna calling Tamannaah: Turning Fame Into Fortune', actor Tamannaah Bhatia spoke about turning entrepreneur, having clear intentions for both films and business, and always staying curious.

"I never thought I would launch a jewellery brand after 20 years in the film industry or that I will do 90 films across languages. I never planned any of this. But the intention behind what I want to become as an actor was clear.

"The intention in the business field is equally clear about what kind of product I want to build and how I want to scale it. My Tamaanaahs (wishes) are very clear and somehow the road becomes clear. The more I move forward, the more the road gets clearer. So, I really hope that happens," she said, adding she is looking forward to listing the IPO of Tamannaah Fine Jewellery some time in future.

The actor also reflected on why businesses run by famous actors tend to not be as successful as one would expect owing to the fame quotient.

"If you're an actor who owns a business, you're normally associated with its marketing campaign or you're its face. They don't build the product, they don't know the retail structure," she added.

Asked what role she plays in business, Tamannaah Bhatia said, "I am the creative director of Tamannaah Fine Jewellery. I am the one who decides what pin goes into the store and what prick goes into the store. I am my own intern. I do all the work. No job within my institution is small or big for me. I like to keep a know-how in every aspect."

For her, the vision for Tamannaah Fine Jewellery is "to be able to scale it".

"In my experience, just like the movies, how the director knows all the 24 crafts, I believe as an entrepreneur, only when I'm involved in every aspect, when I truly have the scale, I will know how to do it. But if I'm involved in only one aspect, then my ability to understand will somewhere be affected. So, that is the reason why I have chosen the slightly longer route," she said.

The brand has a Mumbai flagship boutique, called 'The Apartment'. It has a retail partnership with Khazana Taj Mahal - New Delhi. It entered the Bengaluru market this week through Khazana. Tamannaah Fine Jewellery is planning further expansion across Indian cities.

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