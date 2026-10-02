Tamannaah Bhatia Will Be A Strict Mom, Says Her Mother

Mothers around the world have often said this to their daughters whenever they have disagreements at home. It is also said that when a woman becomes a mother, she starts understanding her own mother a little better.

This isn't a glorification of motherhood but rather a generational experience that many mother-daughter relationships go through. In the case of Tamannaah Bhatia, her mother has even predicted the kind of parent she is going to be.

Tamannaah Bhatia's Mother Thinks This About Her Parenting Style

"Meri mummy bolti hain ki agar jab mai mummy banungi to mai bahaut strict mummy banungi, yeh mei mummy ki soch hai [My mother thinks that I will be a strict mom]," Tamannaah Bhatia revealed in an interview with Filmygyan.

While she was promoting her latest film, The Vvan, the actor opened up about the conversations she has had about motherhood with her mother and how she sees herself as a parent.

"Main nahin jaanti [I don't know]. I think I'll be a chill mother. But meri mummy ko lagta hai ki mai bahaut strict mummy banungi [My mother thinks that I will be a strict mom] because I am strict on myself."

However, Tamannaah currently disagrees with her mother. She added that she believes she would be a cool mom. "If I have babies, I don't think I will be strict with them. I'll be like, 'Maze karo, school nahin jana aaj, bunk maar do' [Enjoy, don't go to school today, skip your classes]. I would like to be that mother," the actor added while imagining what motherhood might look like for her in the future.

About The Vvaan

Tamannaah Bhatia and Sidharth Malhotra are currently enjoying the box-office success of The Vvaan: Force of the Forest. The film is inspired by the folklore surrounding a 400-year-old Van Devi Temple located in Bihta, about 35 km from Patna.

This is one of the most revered temples in Bihar. The 16th-century temple is believed to keep locals safe from negative energies in the surrounding forest. However, no one is allowed to visit the temple or the surrounding jungle at night.

"So Vvaan is inspired by a real-life folklore surrounding this small temple of Van Devi, outside Patna, and we are very proud that, with the backing of Ektaa and the inspiration from my mother, we are bringing it to the big screen," Arunabh Kumar told ANI in an interview.

The film has not only crossed Rs 50 crore in its first week but has also gone viral on social media because of the unique way it has been received. Fans in Bihar were spotted leaving their footwear outside theatres and serving deep-fried thekua inside cinema halls as prasad.

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