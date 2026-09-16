How A 400-Year-Old Bihar Temple Inspired Tamannaah Bhatia And Sidharth Malhotra's <i>Vvaan</i>

The Vvaan, written by Arunabh Kumar and directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, is gaining popularity among fans for showcasing the celebration of Chhath on a grand scale on the silver screen.

The trailer of the film dropped today, and fans are already loving the story. But what is even more interesting is that at the centre of the script is an ancient temple located in Bihta, around 35 km from Patna, Bihar.

How A 400-Year-Old Bihar Temple Inspired Vvaan

Speaking to ANI, writer Arunabh Kumar previously shared the story of the temple and how it inspired the Tamannaah Bhatia and Sidharth Malhotra starrer.

"There are two major inspirations behind the story. Ektaa and I used to visit a lot of temples together. We have visited the Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Mandir and Mukteshwar Temple," he said.

On one of these trips, Arunabh and Ektaa Kapoor, who is also the producer of the film, would discuss the temples and the legends behind them. "Every small village, every small town has its own Gods and Goddesses," the writer told the agency.

During one of these conversations, he shared the story of an ancient temple that he used to visit with his mother during Durga Puja. The temple is a 400-year-old shrine in Bihta called the Van Devi Temple.

His mother shared the legend of the 16th-century temple, and he found it quite interesting. "There were some things in that jungle that used to keep the locals on the periphery," he shared.

According to the legend, the jungle that surrounds the temple is home not only to wildlife but also to negative energies. Therefore, a learned man, Vidyanand Mishra, performed penance and rituals to establish the Van Devi Temple.

But along with establishing the temple in the middle of the jungle, a strict rule is also followed, according to which no one, including the temple priest, stays on the premises after the evening prayers.

It is believed that the Goddess roams around the temple and protects the locals from the negative energies residing in the jungle.

After hearing the legend from his mother, Arunabh Kumar visited the temple, met the locals, and narrated the story to Deepak Kumar Mishra. They then went and narrated the story to Ektaa Kapoor, who urged them to make a film on a large scale because it deserved to be shown on the silver screen.

"So Vvaan is inspired by a real-life folklore surrounding this small temple of Van Devi, outside Patna, and we are very proud that, with the backing of Ektaa and the inspiration from my mother, we are bringing it to the big screen," the writer concluded.

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