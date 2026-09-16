Tour Uorfi Javed's 1BHK Mumbai Home With A Pole Room And DIY Fashion Studio

Uorfi Javed's bold sense of style extends beyond her fashion choices and into her Mumbai home. The actor-influencer lives in a rented 1BHK apartment that features a vibrant teal-blue and white colour palette. She gave fans a glimpse inside her home during a house tour shared on Nayandeep Rakshit's YouTube channel.

Living Space

As you step into the living room, the space immediately stands out with its teal-blue sofa and turquoise curtains. The colour palette continues across the TV unit, which features a combination of turquoise, white and gold panels. Rather than keeping the space minimal, Uorfi has opted for decor elements that add character while complementing the dominant colour scheme.

The influencer shares that she has kept the heavy structural renovations on hold until she buys her dream duplex or larger permanent home in Mumbai. A compact wooden dining table occupies another part of the living area, with teal cushions on the chairs tying it back to the rest of the interiors. The space also doubles up as a practical area where Uorfi can work, get ready and create content.

The Bedroom

The bedroom follows the same visual language, with teal, turquoise and white continuing across the furnishings. A padded headboard, matching bedding and teal storage units keep the room in sync with the rest of the apartment. The walls are adorned with eclectic artwork and quirky personal posters.

The most heavily customised part of her home is her closet, packed to the brim with raw materials, recycled components, safety pins, wires, and her famous viral DIY outfits. It functions more like an active design studio than a traditional wardrobe.

The actor also has a wall display full of her favourite footwear. The most expensive heels she owns cost Rs 1 lakh from Versace. The room features a dancing pole. Uorfi revealed that she used to do a little pole dancing in the past, although she hasn't practised it for quite some time now.

Sea View Balcony and Kitchen

One of the highlights of Uorfi's house is the balcony, which opens up to a sea view. The outdoor space gives the compact apartment an added sense of openness and provides Uorfi with a spot to take in the view, away from the bustle of Mumbai.

Coming back to the interiors, Uorfi gives a glimpse of her cosy and functional kitchen, where she occasionally tries her hand at cooking.

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