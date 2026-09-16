NEET PG Answer Key 2026 Live: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is expected to release the provisional answer key and candidates NEET PG 2026 response sheet on its official website, natboard.edu.in anytime soon. The NEET PG 2026 examination was conducted on August 30 for 2,65,980 candidates, while 2,63,535 candidates completed the examination. A re-examination was later conducted on September 5 for 2,445 candidates affected by technical issues at centres in Jaipur. The NEET PG 2026 result is scheduled to be declared by September 30. Candidates will be able to check question IDs, correct answers and their marked responses through the applicant login.
NEET PG Answer Key 2026 Live: How To Download Response Sheet?
Candidates should visit the official NBEMS website and open the NEET PG 2026 section. After the answer key is activated, they can use their login credentials to access the provisional answer key and recorded responses.
- Visit the official NBEMS website at natboard.edu.in.
- Open the NEET PG 2026 section.
- Click on the answer key/response sheet link.
- Enter the required login credentials such as application number and password.
- Check the question IDs, correct answers and recorded responses.
- Download and save the response sheet for future reference.
NEET PG Answer Key 2026 Live: Stay Tuned For Latest Updates
NEET PG Answer Key 2026 Live: Avoid Unofficial Answer Key Links
Candidates should verify the answer key and response sheet through the official NBEMS portal rather than relying on unverified PDFs or social media posts, particularly because the official release date and time have not yet been confirmed.
NBEMS NEET PG 2026 Answer Key Live: Official Websites To Check
NEET PG Answer Key 2026 Live: Candidates Can Calculate Probable Score
Candidates will be able to compare their recorded responses with the correct answers and calculate their probable raw score using the official marking scheme before the result is declared.
NEET PG Answer Key 2026 Live: How To Access Response Sheet
After the link is activated, candidates can visit natboard.edu.in, open the NEET PG section, log in using their credentials and access the answer key and recorded responses.
NEET PG Answer Key 2026 Live: Result To Be Out By September 30
According to the NEET PG 2026 schedule, NBEMS will declare the result by September 30, 2026. Candidates should continue checking the official website for further announcements.
NEET PG Answer Key 2026 Live: Exam Conducted At 1,111 Centres
The NEET PG 2026 examination was scheduled for 2,73,096 candidates across 1,111 examination centres in 339 cities, covering all 36 States and Union Territories.
NEET PG 2026 Answer Key Live: 2,445 Candidates Took Re-Exam
The NEET PG re-examination was conducted on September 5 for 2,445 candidates whose August 30 examination could not be completed due to technical issues at two Sitapura centres in Jaipur.
NEET PG Answer Key 2026 Live: Over 2.65 Lakh Candidates Appeared
A total of 2,65,980 candidates appeared for NEET PG 2026, according to the government's examination update. The exam was conducted on August 30 across the country.
NEET PG Answer Key 2026 Live: Check Marking Scheme
Candidates can calculate their probable raw score using the NEET PG marking scheme. A correct response carries 4 marks, while 1 mark is deducted for an incorrect response. No marks are awarded for an unattempted question.
NEET PG Answer Key 2026 Live: Question IDs To Be Available
The response sheet will provide question ID numbers, correct answers and the responses marked by candidates. This will allow candidates to check their answers question-wise.
NEET PG Answer Key 2026 Live: Response Sheet To Be Released
Along with the provisional answer key, NBEMS is expected to provide candidates with their recorded responses. Candidates will be able to compare their marked answers with the correct answers after logging into the official portal.
NEET PG Answer Key 2026 Live: Response Sheet Date Yet To Be Confirmed
NBEMS is expected to release the NEET PG 2026 provisional answer key and candidates’ recorded responses soon. However, the board has not officially confirmed a specific date or time for the release as of September 16.