NEET PG Answer Key 2026 Live: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is expected to release the provisional answer key and candidates NEET PG 2026 response sheet on its official website, natboard.edu.in anytime soon. The NEET PG 2026 examination was conducted on August 30 for 2,65,980 candidates, while 2,63,535 candidates completed the examination. A re-examination was later conducted on September 5 for 2,445 candidates affected by technical issues at centres in Jaipur. The NEET PG 2026 result is scheduled to be declared by September 30. Candidates will be able to check question IDs, correct answers and their marked responses through the applicant login.

NEET PG Answer Key 2026 Live: How To Download Response Sheet?

Candidates should visit the official NBEMS website and open the NEET PG 2026 section. After the answer key is activated, they can use their login credentials to access the provisional answer key and recorded responses.

Visit the official NBEMS website at natboard.edu.in.

Open the NEET PG 2026 section.

Click on the answer key/response sheet link.

Enter the required login credentials such as application number and password.

Check the question IDs, correct answers and recorded responses.

Download and save the response sheet for future reference.

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