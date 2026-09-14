NEET PG 2026 Live Updates: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is expected to release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Postgraduate (PG) answer key 2026 soon on its official portal. According to the official exam calendar, the medical board is expected to announce the NEET PG 2026 result by September 30, 2026. However, before publishing the final result, the NBEMS will upload the NEET answer key, along with the response sheets of the candidates on its official website.
The NBEMS conducted the NEET Postgraduate exam on August 30 for around 2.6 lakh candidates. Additionally, a retest was conducted on September 5 for candidates affected by technical issues at Jaipur centres.
Along with the correct answer key, the responses marked by the candidates to respective questions asked in the NEET PG 2026 will also be published by the board. Applicants will be able to access the Question ID, correct answer key to questions, and responses marked - through their applicant login at NEET PG 2026 index page at NBEMS website, according to the official notification.
READ MORE | NEET PG 2026: How Result Is Declared? Qualifying Criteria, Percentile Calculation Explained
Along with the declaration of the result, the medical board will also upload the NEET PG merit list, announcing the overall merit position of a candidate amongst all the candidates who have appeared in the NEET PG 2026.
Stay Tuned For Latest Updates On NEET PG Answer Key 2026
NEET PG 2026 Answer Key Live Updates: Qualifying Criteria
The eligibility criteria for participating in the NEET PG counselling process are as follows:
- General/EWS: 50th Percentile
- UR PwBD: 45th Percentile
- SC/ST/OBC: 40th Percentile
NEET PG 2026 Answer Key Live Updates: Postgraduate Result When?
According to the official exam notification, the result for the NEET PG 2026 will be declared by September 30. The result will be made available on the official website, natboard.edu.in.
NEET PG 2026 Answer Key Live Updates: Real-Time Surveillance, Monitoring
According to official information, the examination centres were placed under live CCTV surveillance, which was continuously monitored from the NBEMS Command Centre at its Headquarters in Dwarka. A dedicated team of 190 personnel from NBEMS and TCS was deployed for real-time surveillance and monitoring.
NEET PG Answer Key 2026 LIVE: 2,527 Faculty, 700 Senior Members
According to official report, the nationwide examination was supported by extensive real-time monitoring and stringent security measures. A total of 2,527 faculty members were appointed as Independent Appraisers to oversee the conduct of the examination. In addition, more than 700 senior faculty members, including Deans, Directors, Medical Superintendents and senior professors, were deployed as Flying Squad members.
NEET PG Answer Key 2026 LIVE: NBEMS Regrets Error In Email
A user on X shared a screenshot of an incident where the medical board has sent emails to NEET PG candidates who appeared for the August 30 examination, apprising them of successful Aadhaar authentication for the “September 5” retest.
Replying to the social media post, the NBEMS clarified that "in emails sent to a group of candidates who appeared in NEET PG 2026 on August 30, 2026, the date of examination has inadvertently been mentioned as September 5, 2026, in the opening line of the email, though the date and time of Aadhaar authentication mentioned below in the said email is correct."
"Error in the email sent is regretted," the medical board added.
As per UIDAI requirements, email communication is being sent to NEET-PG 2026 candidates confirming successful Aadhaar authentication on the day of the examination.— NBEMS (@NBEMS_Official) September 12, 2026
In emails sent today to a group of candidates who appeared in NEET-PG 2026 on 30 August 2026, the date of…
NEET PG Answer Key 2026 LIVE: Exam Stories
A girl took her National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Postgraduate (PG) 2026 exam on August 30, 2026, while her parents' whereabouts were unknown after Nepal floods.
Read full story | Girl Takes NEET PG Exam With Teary Eyes As Parents Remain Untraced After Nepal Floods
NEET PG Answer Key 2026 LIVE: When Was The Exam Conducted?
The NEET PG 2026 exam was held on August 30, 2026, across the country. A total of 2,65,980 candidates appeared for the exam, with the examination successfully completed for 2,63,535 candidates, the official notice announced.
Additionally, a re-exam for 2,445 candidates affected by technical disruption at iON Digital Zone iDZ Sitapura centres, Jaipur, Rajasthan was held on September 5, 2026, at 3 pm.
NEET PG Answer Key 2026 LIVE: Response Sheet, Answer PDF Soon
The NBEMS is expected to publish the NEET PG 2026 answer key anytime soon. Candidates will be able to download the response sheet and answer key PDF from the official website.