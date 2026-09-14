NEET PG 2026 Live Updates: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is expected to release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Postgraduate (PG) answer key 2026 soon on its official portal. According to the official exam calendar, the medical board is expected to announce the NEET PG 2026 result by September 30, 2026. However, before publishing the final result, the NBEMS will upload the NEET answer key, along with the response sheets of the candidates on its official website.

The NBEMS conducted the NEET Postgraduate exam on August 30 for around 2.6 lakh candidates. Additionally, a retest was conducted on September 5 for candidates affected by technical issues at Jaipur centres.

Along with the correct answer key, the responses marked by the candidates to respective questions asked in the NEET PG 2026 will also be published by the board. Applicants will be able to access the Question ID, correct answer key to questions, and responses marked - through their applicant login at NEET PG 2026 index page at NBEMS website, according to the official notification.

READ MORE | NEET PG 2026: How Result Is Declared? Qualifying Criteria, Percentile Calculation Explained

Along with the declaration of the result, the medical board will also upload the NEET PG merit list, announcing the overall merit position of a candidate amongst all the candidates who have appeared in the NEET PG 2026.

Stay Tuned For Latest Updates On NEET PG Answer Key 2026