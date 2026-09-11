NEET PG 2026 Answer Key, Response sheet To Be Out Shortly, Here's Direct Link To Check

NEET PG 2026 Answer Key (OUT) Soon: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will release the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2026 answer key for over 2.65 lakh MD and MS aspirants soon. Once released, the answer key and response sheet can be accessed through the official website, natboard.edu.in, using login credentials such as the registered email ID and password.

The medical entrance exam is conducted for admission to MD, MS, and PG Diploma programmes at various government and private medical colleges.

The NEET PG 2026 exam was conducted on August 30, while a re-examination for candidates affected by technical and power-related disruptions at two exam centres in Jaipur was held on September 5.

For the first time, NBEMS will release the NEET PG 2026 answer key along with candidates' recorded responses, following directions from the Supreme Court on transparency in the medical examination process.

NBEMS will release the question ID numbers, correct answers, candidates' responses, the provisional answer key, and question-wise responses. Using the NEET PG 2026 answer key and response sheet, candidates will be able to calculate their estimated scores.

NEET PG 2026: How To Download Answer Key

Candidates can download the NEET PG 2026 answer key and response sheet using the following steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website, natboard.edu.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the NEET PG 2026 link.

Step 3: As a new page opens, click on the NEET PG 2026 answer key option.

Step 4: Enter the required login details, such as the registration ID and password.

Step 5: Click on the submit button.

Step 6: The NEET PG 2026 answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Check the answer key and download it for future reference.

According to the official brochure, the medical board will declare the NEET PG 2026 result on September 30.

NEET PG 2026 Marking Scheme

Candidates will receive four marks for every correct answer, while one mark will be deducted for every incorrect response.