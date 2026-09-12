NEET PG Answer Key 2026 Live: The NEET PG Answer Key 2026 is expected to be released soon by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS). Along with the provisional answer key, candidates are expected to get access to their NEET PG Response Sheet 2026, allowing them to check their recorded answers against the official responses. The NEET PG 2026 exam was scheduled for 2,73,096 candidates at 1,111 examination centres across 339 cities, covering all 36 states and Union Territories.

A total of 2,65,980 candidates appeared for the exam, with the examination successfully completed for approximately 2,63,535 candidates. A re-examination was held for 2,445 candidates in Jaipur after a power failure disrupted the test at two centres. Candidates should keep their login credentials ready and follow the latest updates on the NEET PG 2026 answer key.

NEET PG Answer Key 2026: Steps to Download Response Sheet

Candidates can follow these steps to check the NEET PG Answer Key and Response Sheet 2026 once the link is activated:

Visit the official NBEMS website, natboard.edu.in.

Go to the NEET PG 2026 section on the homepage.

Click on the link for the NEET PG Answer Key or Response Sheet.

Enter the required login credentials.

Submit the details to access the candidate dashboard.

Check the provisional answer key and recorded responses displayed on the screen.

Compare the responses with the official answers to calculate the probable score.

Download or save the answer key and response sheet for future reference.

NEET PG Result 2026: Result by September 30

NBEMS will declare the NEET PG Result 2026 by September 30, 2026. Candidates will be able to check their results and download their scorecards through the official NBEMS website after the result is announced.

The NEET PG scorecard will contain details such as the candidate's marks, rank and qualifying status. Candidates who qualify the examination will subsequently participate in the counselling process for postgraduate medical admissions.

NBEMS NEET PG Answer Key 2026: Check Latest Updates