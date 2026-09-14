Dual-Income Household, One Retirement Trap: What Power Couples Get Wrong

For many urban couples, retirement can look almost too easy to plan.

Two salaries come in every month. There is a home, investments are growing, children's education is being funded and there is enough left for holidays, dining out and the occasional luxury.

So, why worry?

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

That confidence can be misleading.

The biggest retirement mistake many financially successful couples make is assuming that two strong incomes today automatically mean a financially secure retirement tomorrow.

The problem starts with lifestyle.

During their working years, couples get used to a certain standard of living. Vacations become annual events. Eating out becomes routine. There are hobbies, family celebrations, home upgrades and other expenses that slowly become part of everyday life.

Retirement does not necessarily make those expenses disappear.

In fact, couples may want more from their retirement years. They may want to travel, pursue hobbies they had postponed, spend more time with family or support their children financially.

For some, retirement is when they finally want to enjoy the money they spent decades earning.

But there is one major change.

The salary cheques stop.

Your Expenses May Not Retire With You

Retirement planning is often reduced to one question: How much money have you accumulated?

But the more important question is: How will that money generate income for the next 20 or 30 years?

Household expenses continue even after retirement. Electricity bills, maintenance costs, insurance premiums and everyday spending do not disappear.

Healthcare can become an even bigger concern.

As people age, medical expenses can rise, while inflation steadily reduces the purchasing power of money. A retirement corpus that looks substantial today may not provide the same comfort 15 or 20 years later.

And couples are living longer.

This means retirement may not be a short phase lasting a few years. For many people, it could stretch across two or even three decades.

Sabyasachi Sarkar, MD & CEO, Go Digit Life Insurance, highlights the importance of looking beyond wealth accumulation when planning for retirement.

The objective, therefore, should not simply be to build a large corpus. It should be to create a reliable income stream that can support both partners for as long as they live.

The Second Retirement Problem

There is another risk that couples often overlook. Retirement is not always a two-person journey for the entire period.

One spouse could pass away several years before the other. If the family's financial plan was built around two people sharing expenses and managing investments, the surviving spouse may suddenly have to manage finances alone.

This makes the structure of retirement income just as important as the size of the retirement corpus.

A portfolio of mutual funds, fixed deposits, property and other investments can certainly form an important part of retirement planning. But these assets do not automatically provide a predictable monthly income.

Market volatility can affect investments. Regular withdrawals can gradually reduce the corpus. Unexpected healthcare expenses can create additional pressure.

That is where income planning becomes critical.

Why Annuities Can Matter For Couples

Annuities are designed to convert a lump sum into a regular stream of income.

Unlike market-linked investments, where returns and withdrawals can vary, annuity payouts can provide a predetermined income, depending on the plan and option selected.

For couples, a joint-life annuity can be particularly relevant.

Under a joint-life structure, payouts can continue for the lifetime of both spouses. If the primary annuitant dies, the surviving spouse can continue receiving the agreed income, subject to the terms of the policy.

This can provide an additional layer of financial security.

Sarkar also points to the importance of creating a retirement income structure that does not depend entirely on the financial lifespan of one individual.

For families that also want to leave money behind, some annuity products offer a return of purchase price option. Under such an arrangement, the purchase amount may be returned to the nominee after the death of the last surviving annuitant, subject to the policy terms.

That can address two different concerns: having regular income during retirement and leaving a financial legacy for the family.

When Should Couples Start?

There is no single retirement number that works for every couple.

The answer depends on their current expenses, desired lifestyle, age, existing investments, expected retirement age, healthcare needs and how long the money may have to last.

Starting early, however, generally gives couples more choices.

Younger professionals can consider building retirement assets and exploring deferred income options over time. Those approaching retirement may consider instruments that can start generating income soon after retirement.

The important shift is in how couples think about retirement. It is not just about asking, "How much have we saved?"

It is also about asking, "How much dependable income will our savings generate every month, and for how long?"

As Sarkar puts it, retirement planning ultimately needs to look beyond the size of the corpus and focus on financial independence through the retirement years.

Two salaries can build considerable wealth. But retirement security comes from making sure that wealth can continue working for two people, for two decades or more, even after the paycheques stop.