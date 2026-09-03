Impulse Buying Eating Into Savings? 3 Hacks To Stop Overspending

You see it on Instagram. You like it. You order it.

A few days later, the package arrives. You use the product once or twice. Then it disappears into some corner of your house.

The money, however, is already gone.

This is how impulse buying quietly eats into savings. It does not always feel like overspending. A Rs 500 purchase here. A Rs 1,500 purchase there. A "great deal" during a festive sale. A new pair of shoes because the old ones suddenly look boring.

Individually, these purchases may not seem significant. Together, they can leave a sizeable hole in your monthly budget.

And advertising does not make things easier. Consumers are constantly told that the next purchase will make life better. A new watch. A new phone cover. A new pair of sneakers. The excitement lasts for a while. Then the novelty wears off.

The result? Less money in the bank and another unused product at home.

But spending is not the problem itself. Treating yourself occasionally is perfectly fine. The problem starts when discretionary spending comes before savings, investments and essential expenses.

Research by BCG and Snap shows that Gen Z is influencing consumption across categories such as fashion, footwear, dining and entertainment. Even traditionally planned expenses such as travel are becoming more spontaneous.

Agoda data, meanwhile, shows that more than 30 per cent of Indian Gen Z travellers book flights less than a week before departure. Around 44 per cent make last-minute hotel bookings.

The line between planned and impulse spending is clearly becoming thinner. So, how can consumers enjoy their money without letting impulse purchases derail their finances? Bhargav Errangi, Founder of POP, suggests three hacks:-

1. Pay Yourself First

The first rule is simple. Do not start spending the moment your salary hits your account. Pay essential bills first. Set aside your savings and investments next. Whatever remains can then be divided between regular day-to-day expenses and discretionary spending.

One simple approach is to maintain a separate savings account and transfer the planned amount as soon as your salary is credited. The money is then out of sight and less likely to be spent on something you did not plan to buy. The idea is not to stop spending. It is to make sure spending happens after your financial priorities are taken care of.

2. A Discount Is Not A Reason To Buy

"40% off." "Only today." "Last few hours."

Shopping apps know exactly how to create urgency. But a discount does not turn an unnecessary product into a necessary one. Before buying something, ask yourself one question: Would I still buy this if there was no discount?

If the answer is no, it may be the discount you are buying rather than the product. Errangi said consumers should distinguish between a good deal and unnecessary spending. "A discount, cashback or reward can improve the economics of a purchase, but it should not be the only reason to make one," Errangi told NDTV.

The better approach is to first assess the value of the purchase. Offers and rewards should come afterwards.

3. Give Big Purchases Some Time

Impulse buying thrives on speed. You see something. You want it. You buy it. Adding a cooling-off period can break that cycle.

For non-essential purchases, wait for a day or two before placing the order. If you still want the product and it fits comfortably into your discretionary budget, go ahead.

The same rule can apply to bigger expenses such as flights, concert tickets or expensive gadgets. A sudden deal may genuinely be worth taking. But several "limited-time" offers arriving in the same month can quickly put pressure on your cash flow.

Errangi said timing is just as important as the amount being spent. "Consumers should understand their upcoming commitments and choose payment options that allow them to manage expenditure without compromising savings," he added.

The Goal Is Not To Stop Spending

There is nothing wrong with buying something simply because it makes you happy. Money is also meant to be enjoyed.

But that enjoyment should come after the basics are covered. A useful monthly hierarchy is straightforward: essentials first, savings and investments next, discretionary spending after that.

That way, the occasional new watch, dinner, holiday or pair of shoes does not come with the hidden cost of sacrificing your financial goals. As Errangi put it, the objective should not be to eliminate spontaneity. It is to make room for it without allowing savings or essential commitments to take the hit.