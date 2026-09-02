Ayodhya Ram Temple Gets Air Force Veteran As CEO, 3 New Members

Air Marshal (Retired) Jeetendra Mishra has been selected as the first chief executive officer of the Ram Temple Trust from an exhaustive list of over 5,000 applicants. The former officer held several commanding positions in the Indian Air Force and was the chief of its Western Command during Operation Sindoor. He will have on his hands the onerous task of making the management and financial accountability of the temple robust, which had been hit by a debilitating donation theft controversy earlier this year.

Air Marshal (Retired) Mishra was commissioned in the Indian Air Force as a fighter pilot in December 1986. He retired in May 2026 after serving for over 38 years. He is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Pune, Air Force Test Pilots School, Bangalore, Air Command and Staff College, USA and the Royal College of Defence Studies, UK.

Air Marshal (Retired) Mishra's appointment is part of the structural changes brought in the Ram Temple Trust following the donation theft in Ayodhya. Three new members have been added to the trust. They are: Madan Mohan Pandey from Ayodhya, Mahesh Bhagchandka from Delhi and Nirmala Yadav from Shikohabad.

Eight people, mostly linked to the counting of donations, have been arrested. The trust's general secretary, Champat Rai, also resigned in the wake of the row.

How Was The Former Officer Selected

The trust had received 5,585 applications for the post.

The search panel was headed by retired judge Pramod Kohli and included retired Lieutenant General Vishnukant Chaturvedi and former scientist Suresh Haware.

The applicants were judged in a 600-mark evaluation process. The final interviews of 16 candidates took place in Ayodhya on August 11 and 12.

A trust official told news agency PTI that "three highly qualified professionals" had been recommended. They were evaluated on parameters like institutional leadership, management expertise, integrity and vision required to head an institution of national and international significance.

The former IAF officer met all these criteria.