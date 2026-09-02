Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Trending Links

3 New Members In Ram Temple Trust, CEO To Be Decided Soon

A chief executive officer (CEO) will oversee the management of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Read Time: 1 min
trusted source trusted source
Share
3 New Members In Ram Temple Trust, CEO To Be Decided Soon
Ayodhya:

A few months after the Ram Temple donation theft surfaced, allowing the Opposition to launch sustained onslaughts against the BJP-led Central government, structural changes in the trust that manages the Ayodhya temple have begun. The broadest change is that a chief executive officer -- not the temple trust chief -- will handle management and financial affairs.

Who will lead the temple will be decided at a later date, sources said.

Three new members have been added to make the temple trust more robust. They are: Madan Mohan Pandey from Ayodhya, Mahesh Bhagchandka from Delhi and Nirmala Yadav from Shikohabad.

How may i help you today
Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Ram Temple, Ayodhya
img
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com