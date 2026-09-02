3 New Members In Ram Temple Trust, CEO To Be Decided Soon

Ayodhya:
A few months after the Ram Temple donation theft surfaced, allowing the Opposition to launch sustained onslaughts against the BJP-led Central government, structural changes in the trust that manages the Ayodhya temple have begun. The broadest change is that a chief executive officer -- not the temple trust chief -- will handle management and financial affairs.
Who will lead the temple will be decided at a later date, sources said.
Three new members have been added to make the temple trust more robust. They are: Madan Mohan Pandey from Ayodhya, Mahesh Bhagchandka from Delhi and Nirmala Yadav from Shikohabad.
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