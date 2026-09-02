Iran Says Attacked US Military Targets In UAE, Kuwait

Iranian forces said on Wednesday they launched attacks on US military targets in the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Bahrain and other countries in the region.

In a statement, the Iranian army said "dozens of the army's attack drones... have targeted radar systems and the positions of US forces at the Al Dhafra and Al Minhad bases in the United Arab Emirates" as well as other positions in Bahrain's Sheikh Isa Air base.

The Revolutionary Guards also said they targeted US forces in Kuwait, Jordan, Bahrain, and Erbil in Iraq's Kurdistan region.

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