Iran Has "Unforgettable Lessons" For US After Strikes Hit Wedding In Tehran

American forces continued bombing targets in Iran overnight, which the US Central Command (Centcom) claimed came in response to "recent attempted attacks" by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) against commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. At least four people, including a child, have been killed in the US strikes that also left around 50 others injured after an American missile attack shrapnel struck a home where wedding celebrations were taking place in Sirik in southern Iran.

Iran retaliated by targeting American interests in Bahrain, Kuwait, and Jordan after vowing "severe punishment" for the US forces, according to local state media. In his first message since direct bombing restarted this week, Supreme Leader Mojatba Khamenei said Iran's armed forces have "unforgettable lessons" in store for Washington.

The IRGC spokesman Hossein Mohebi also warned in a post on X that Washington "will regret its new attacks," saying that "severe punishment awaits the aggressors."

New US Attacks

The latest round of conflict began when Washington hit Iranian targets on Sunday, the first known strikes in several weeks, after which Tehran's forces targeted US troops in Jordan and the United Arab Emirates, and projectiles also struck two oil tankers in unclaimed attacks.

More US strikes came on Tuesday, with Iranian state television reporting that explosions were heard in the country's south along the strategic Strait of Hormuz waterway and on an island in the Gulf, and that US forces hit an airport in the southern province of Kerman.

Apart from a wedding in Kuhestak city of Sirik, "four projectiles" also hit areas "within the counties of Chabahar and Konarak,' Iran's official IRNA news agency reported, without specifying whether there was any damage.

The US military, however, denied the reports of targeting civilians. Asked if the US military had received any credible reports of civilian casualties from the recent strikes, US Central Command (CENTCOM) spokesperson Captain Tim Hawkins said, "The US military never targets civilians, unlike the IRGC," referring to Iran's Revolutionary Guards.

CENTCOM had earlier said on X that the strikes followed "recent attempted attacks by (the Revolutionary Guards) against commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and against American service members deployed to the region."

US President Donald Trump had also warned that "large and powerful" strikes were "in retaliation for the Iranians' failed attempt at adding sea mines to the Strait" and "the Iranians shooting eight missiles, all successfully knocked down, at our military base in Jordan."

Iran's Retaliation

Later, the IRGC said they targeted the US Marine Corps base Camp Titin in Jordan for an "intense ballistic missile attack," according to Iranian news outlet Tasnim.

The Jordanian army also said it intercepted at least 10 ballistic missiles fired from Iran and did not confirm any injuries or hits on the US training camp located on the Gulf of Aqaba, near the borders with Israel and Saudi Arabia. Three other missiles landed in remote areas, it said.

Missile and drone attacks were also reported in Kuwait and Bahrain. In Bahrain, the Interior Ministry has issued an alert over a potential threat, urging citizens and residents to remain calm and move to the nearest safe location. In a post on X, the ministry also called on the public to follow updates through official channels to protect public safety.

Iran, meanwhile, warned that its attacks on US forces will continue 'until they regret their crimes.' Colonel Ebrahim Zolfaghari, spokesman for Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, in a post on X, said that Tehran's forces have launched missile and drone attacks on US bases in the region that caused heavy damage to infrastructure, facilities, weapons, and equipment, and that a "significant number" of US commanders and soldiers were killed or wounded.

"These offensive operations against the Americans will continue until they regret their crimes," he said.

Zolfaghari also warned that any further US attacks would be met with "heavier, broader, and more destructive" responses. He also warned that any country cooperating with the US military must accept the dangerous consequences.

The Middle East war began in late February with the US and Israeli attacks on Iran that killed its supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. After six months of war, the foes remain at an impasse, with Iran keeping the Strait of Hormuz closed and the United States persisting with a counter-blockade of Iranian ports.