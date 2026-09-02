4 Killed, Over 50 Injured As US Strike Hits Wedding In Iran

Ihe Iranian Red Crescent said on Tuesday that four people including a child were killed and over 50 people were wounded by a US attack while attending a wedding in the south.

"Following a US missile attack, shrapnel hit a residential home in the city of Kuhestak, in Sirik county of Hormozgan province, where a wedding celebration was taking place," the Red Crescent said in a post on X.

"More than 50 people were injured and four people, including a young child, were martyred."

A video shared by an Iranian government account showed extensive debris and damage at what it said was the site of the wedding in Sirik following the US strike, with people heard screaming in the background.

Earlier, the deputy governor of the southern Hormozgan province Ahmad Nafisi told state television: "Two people were reported martyred and a number of others wounded."

The southern Sirik county lies along the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

The United States had said it was carrying out strikes against targets of Iran's Revolutionary Guards following their "recent attempted attacks ... against commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and against American service members deployed to the region".

It was not immediately clear what was targeted in Sirik county.

On Tuesday, Iranian media reported explosions in multiple cities along and east of Hormuz as well as at an airport in the southern Kerman province.

Iran has been at war with the United States since February 28 when US-Israeli strikes were launched, killing the Islamic republic's supreme leader Ali Khamenei along with senior military officials.

Iran retaliated with attacks across the region.

The initial intense bombardment campaign lasted nearly 40 days but sporadic attacks mainly around Hormuz have continued, dimming prospects for a final peace agreement.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)