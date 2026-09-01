US Begins Strikes In Iran After Attacks On American Bases In Middle East

US military said that it has begun strikes on Iran after attempted attacks by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and against US service members in the Middle East.

In a post on X, the US Central Command said that at 9:30pm IST, US forces started striking IRGC targets in Iran.

"Today at 12 p.m. ET, U.S. forces began striking Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) targets in Iran. The strikes follow recent attempted attacks by the IRGC against commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and against American service members deployed to the region", the post read.

Meanwhile, Iran's state media has said that four projectiles have hit cities east of the Strait of Hormuz.

"Four projectiles had hit areas within the counties of Chabahar and Konarak," said the official IRNA news agency, citing provincial official Ali Khalilabadi. It did not specify if there was any damage.

The Strait of Hormuz remains closed even after six months of war and the US continues its counter naval blockade of Iranian ports.

On Sunday, the US carried out its first strike on Iran in several weeks, hitting an Iranian island. The US said that its army attacked Iranian rocket launchers on the island of Larak to prevent the Islamic Republic from further planting mines in the shipping lane.

Iran responded to the attacks by launching missiles at US bases in Jordan, which were successfully intercepted. The United Arab Emirates also said that it stopped an Iranian drone over its waters.

"Doesn't Mean We Won't Smack Them": Trump

US President Donald Trump claimed on Monday that the US and Israeli bombardment has made Iran a "failed nation". He said that their leadership is dead, its military is devastated and its economy is in ruins. However, he said that more strikes might be necessary.

"That doesn't mean we won't smack them," Trump told reporters. "We'll see what happens."

Trump's Economic D-Day Plan

The renewed fighting also comes after Trump appeared to pivot last month toward punishing Iran economically with sanctions, with the president promising an "economic D-Day" against a country that has withstood nearly five decades of punishing American sanctions.

The Trump administration argued that it was only a matter of time and that striking the right economic target would get Tehran to its breaking point.

But at the same time, US stockpiles of advanced weapons have been diminishing, while the war has been unpopular among Americans and could make Republicans vulnerable in November's midterm elections.

(With inputs from agencies)