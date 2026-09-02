Iran Attacks US Base In Jordan In Retaliation: Report

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said early Wednesday that they had carried out a ballistic missile attack on a US base in Jordan, the Iranian news outlet Tasnim reported.

The Guards "launched an intense ballistic missile attack on the US Marine Corps base in Jordan, known as Camp Titin," they said in a statement cited by Tasnim.

The training camp is located on the Gulf of Aqaba, near the borders with Israel and Saudi Arabia.

The Jordanian army said it had intercepted 10 ballistic missiles fired from Iranian territory, while three others landed in remote areas. No one was injured.

Meanwhile in Kuwait, the military said it was responding to "hostile missile and drone attacks" early Wednesday.

The US military said Tuesday that it had launched a series of strikes on Iranian targets in response to attempted attacks on ships in the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

Washington hit Iranian targets on Sunday in its first known strikes in several weeks.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)