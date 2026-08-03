Should You Take A Loan Or Break SIP For Emergencies? Here's The Math

Mutual Fund Investment: A medical emergency. A sudden job loss. An unexpected repair bill.

Financial emergencies rarely come with a warning. And when they strike, many investors are left with a tough question: Should they take a loan or stop their Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) to arrange cash?

Experts say there is no one-size-fits-all answer. The right choice depends on the cost of borrowing, your repayment ability, and the long-term impact on your investments.

According to CA Divam Sharma, Founder of Green Portfolio, investors should ideally never be forced into making this choice in the first place. "That's precisely why maintaining an emergency fund covering at least three to six months of expenses is essential," Sharma said.

He explained that redeeming mutual fund investments or stopping SIPs comes at a hidden cost. It interrupts long-term compounding, may trigger exit loads or capital gains tax, and could make investors miss out on a market recovery if prices rebound after redemption.

Instead, Sharma advises comparing the interest rate on a loan with the expected long-term returns from investments. "High-cost debt, such as credit card borrowing or unsecured personal loans, is generally far more expensive than temporarily pausing your SIP," he said.

However, he added that lower-cost options such as a loan against mutual funds can offer liquidity without forcing investors to liquidate long-term holdings. If cash flows are tight, temporarily pausing SIPs may be a better alternative than redeeming investments, while rebuilding the emergency fund should remain a priority.

'Breaking SIP Weakens Power Of Compounding'

Shashank Udupa, a SEBI-registered investment adviser (RIA), echoed a similar view. "A financial emergency can force you into difficult decisions, but stopping your SIP should usually be your last option," he said.

According to Udupa, every SIP that is discontinued doesn't just reduce the current investment. It also weakens the power of compounding, which plays a crucial role in long-term wealth creation. He said that if an investor can access a low-interest loan and repay it within a few months without straining finances, continuing the SIP could make better financial sense. He also suggested considering a loan against mutual funds, which allows investments to remain in the market while meeting immediate cash requirements.

But he warned against relying on expensive borrowing. "If the loan carries a high interest rate, like on credit cards or personal loans, breaking or pausing your SIP may be the better choice. Paying 20-30 per cent interest while hoping your investments earn similar returns is not a good trade-off," Udupa said.

Like Sharma, Udupa stressed that building an emergency fund covering at least six months of expenses is the best way to avoid such difficult decisions. The long-term cost of interrupting investments can be substantial, according to Aditya Agarwal, Co-Founder of Wealthy.in, a wealth management platform for mutual fund distributors. He said that, in most temporary emergencies, a loan against mutual funds (LAMF) is financially preferable to redeeming investments or stopping SIPs, provided the borrower has a clear repayment plan.

Agarwal noted that LAMF typically carries interest rates of around 9 to 11 per cent per annum, depending on the lender and the type of mutual fund pledged. Since the investments remain invested, they continue participating in market growth.

He illustrated the impact with an example. If an investor stops a Rs 20,000 monthly SIP for one year, assuming a 12 per cent annual return, the missed investments would total Rs 2.4 lakh. Left invested for another 20 years, that amount could potentially grow to nearly Rs 19-20 lakh because of compounding.

Similarly, redeeming Rs 5 lakh from an equity mutual fund earning 12 per cent annually could mean giving up potential wealth of almost Rs 15.5 lakh over the next decade, he said.

However, Agarwal cautioned that borrowing is not always the right answer. Investors should avoid taking loans if they are uncertain about repayment, as a default could result in the lender liquidating pledged mutual fund units. He said the decision should depend on four factors: the duration of the cash crunch, the cost of borrowing, the investment horizon, and the investor's repayment capacity.