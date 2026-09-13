NEET PG 2026: How Result Is Declared? Qualifying Criteria, Percentile Calculation Explained

NEET PG 2026: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) conducted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Postgraduate (PG) exam on August 30 for around 2.6 lakh candidates. A retest was conducted on September 5 for candidates affected by technical issues at Jaipur centres. As per the official exam calendar, the medical board is expected to release the NEET PG result on September 30, 2026. Before publishing the final result, the NBEMS will upload the NEET answer key on its official portal.

Along with the correct answer key, the responses marked by the candidates to respective questions asked in the NEET PG 2026 will also be published by the board. Candidates will be able to download the response sheet and answer key PDF from the official website.

Qualifying Criteria

The eligibility criteria for participating in the NEET PG counselling process are as follows:

General/EWS: 50th Percentile

UR PwBD: 45th Percentile

SC/ST/OBC: 40th Percentile

According to the official exam notification, the result for the NEET PG 2026 will be declared by September 30. The result will be made available on the official website, natboard.edu.in.

ALSO READ | IIT Kanpur Professor Elected For National Academy Of Sciences Fellowship

NEET PG Percentile Calculation

The NEET PG percentile will be calculated using the following formula:

Candidates can download their NEET scorecard from NBEMS website using their login credentials. It is also important to note that the validity of the NEET PG 2026 result is only for the current admission session (2026-27) for MD, MS, and PG Diploma courses.