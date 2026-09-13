IIT Kanpur Professor Elected For National Academy Of Sciences Fellowship

IIT Kanpur: Professor Shantanu Bhattacharya of the Department of Mechanical Engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has been elected a Fellow of the National Academy of Sciences, India (NASI). As per records, Bhattacharya's research focuses on the design and development of functional materials and their fabrication processes across multiple length scales, with applications spanning Bio-MEMS, Lab-on-Chip systems, nanotechnology, microfluidic system design and fabrication, sensors, acoustic metamaterials, water remediation, and energy storage devices.

In addition to his academic position, Prof Bhattacharya currently serves as Director of CSIR-Central Scientific Instruments Organisation (CSIR-CSIO), Chandigarh, and also holds the additional charge of Director at CSIR-Central Electronics Engineering Research Institute (CSIR-CEERI), Pilani.

In a social media post on X, IIT Kanpur congratulated Bhattacharya, stating:

"Prof Bhattacharya's innovative research is related to design and development of functional materials and their fabrication processes (at different length scales) in the area of Bio MEMS, Lab on Chip, Nano Technology, MicroFluidic system design and fabrication, Sensors, Acoustic Metamaterials, Water Remediation and Energy Storage Devices."

Taking effect from January 1, 2027, the fellowship has been conferred "in recognition of the outstanding scientific contributions of the scientist". According to official information, founded in 1930, the objectives of the National Academy of Sciences, India, are cultivation and promotion of science and technology in all its branches, and providing a national forum for the exchange of views and publication of research work carried out by Indian scientists.

The academy is financially supported by the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India and it is also recognised as the Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation by the Department for Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR), Government of India.