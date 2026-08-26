IIT Kanpur Professor To Receive National Teachers Award, Institute Celebrates

IIT Kanpur: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur shared a social media post congratulating Professor Sankar P Rath on receiving the National Award for Teachers. As per official information, President Droupadi Murmu will confer National Awards to Teachers (NAT) on 21 teachers and faculties of Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) and polytechnics at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, on September 5, 2026.

According to official records, 12 faculties from central HEIs, five from state universities, and four from polytechnics, have been selected for the awards this year.

In a social media post on X, IIT Kanpur noted:

"Heartiest congratulations to Prof Sankar P Rath on receiving the National Award for Teachers in Higher Education Institutions and Polytechnics-a well-deserved recognition of his excellence in teaching and education!"

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As per the official list, the following faculties have also been selected for the award:

Prof Avlokita Agrawal (IIT Roorkee, Uttarakhand)

Prof Kirti Chandra Sahu (IIT Hyderabad, Telangana)

Prof Vinay Chamola (BITS Pilani, Rajasthan)

Dr Mithun Radhakrishna (IIT Gandhinagar, Gujarat)

Prof Vikram Vishal (IIT Bombay, Maharashtra)

Dr Arun Babu (All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Mangalagiri, Andhra Pradesh)

Dr Pukhrambam Lilabati Devi (Department of Dance and Music,Manipur University, Imphal, Manipur)

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The nominations were invited online through Rashtriya Puraskar Portal, awards.gov.in, and included provisions for self, institutional, and peer nomination as part of 'Jan Bhagidari'. The NAT 2026 portal was open from May 26 to July 20, 2026.