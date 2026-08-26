Ajay Devgn Pays Tribute To Debut Film Director Kuku Kohli, Vicky-Katrina Attend Last Rites

Veteran filmmaker Kuku Kohli, who launched Ajay Devgn with the 1991 film Phool Aur Kaante, died at 77 on August 25 at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. He had been admitted to the hospital two days earlier after suffering a heart attack.

Kuku Kohli's wife, Aruna Irani, looked visibly devastated as she arrived at Oshiwara Crematorium to pay her last respects today.

Actors Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif and Sharvari also joined the senior actor to stand by her during this tough time.

Ajay Devgn paid a heartfelt tribute to the film veteran in an X post.

He wrote, "Some people change the course of your life forever. Kuku ji was one of those people for me. Forever grateful for the faith you had in me. You will be deeply missed, Kuku ji. Om Shanti."

Anupam Kher also remembered the filmmaker in an X post.

He wrote, "Deeply, deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Kuku Kohli ji. A very fine director, but above all, the most wonderful human being—a pure and gentle soul, always kind, always helpful and always respectful towards everyone. I had the privilege of working with him many years ago, before he became an independent director, when he was associated with Rahul Rawail. Even then, his talent, dedication and warmth were unmistakable.

"My heart goes out to dear Aruna Irani ji in this moment of unimaginable grief. My deepest condolences to her, his family, friends, admirers and everyone whose life he touched. May God give them the strength to bear this immense loss. Om Shanti."

Kohli directed Kohraam in the same year he made Phool Aur Kaante. He reunited with Devgn in 1994 for Suhaag, which also featured Akshay Kumar, Karisma Kapoor and Nagma.

Over the years, Kohli went on to direct films such as Haqeeqat (1995), Anari No. 1, Zulmi and Yeh Dil Aashiqanaa. His last film was Woh Tera Naam Tha, which released in 2004.

Kohli is survived by his wife, actress Aruna Irani, and his two daughters, Pooja and Karishma, from his first marriage to Rita Kohli.

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