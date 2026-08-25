President Murmu To Honour 48 School Teachers With National Awards On Teachers' Day

President Droupadi Murmu will confer National Teachers Awards on 48 school teachers at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi on September 5, 2026. According to official information, the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education, organises a national-level function on Teachers' Day (September 5) every year to confer the national awards on the best teachers of the country, selected through a rigorous, transparent and online selection process.

The purpose of the award is to celebrate the unique contribution of some of the finest teachers in the country and to honour those teachers who, through their commitment and industry, have not only improved the quality of school education but have also enriched the lives of their students, the official report stated.

The education ministry shared the event's announcement via its official X handle:

According to the official notification, short documentaries on each awardee depicting the exemplary work done by them will be showcased at the event.

Online self-nominations from eligible teachers for the National Teachers Awards 2026 were invited from June 15 to July 20 through the Ministry of Education's portal, nationalawardstoteachers.education.gov.in.

According to official records, this year, a total of 48 school teachers have been selected through a three-stage selection process at the district, state, and national levels by the Department of School Education and Literacy.

The 48 selected school teachers are from 27 states, 7 Union Territories and 6 organisations of the central government, the official document mentioned. Of the 48 selected school teachers, 26 are male and 22 are female.