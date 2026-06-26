National Teachers Awards 2026 Applications Open, Apply Online By July 10

The Department of School Education and Literacy, under the Ministry of Education, has started the online application process for the National Teachers Awards 2026. Eligible teachers from across the country can submit their self-nominations through the official National Awards Portal from June 15 to July 10, 2026.

The National Teachers Awards are presented every year to honour teachers who have made exceptional contributions to improving school education and supporting the overall growth of students. The awards recognise innovative teaching practices, dedication to learning, and efforts to create a positive impact in classrooms.

National Teachers Awards 2026: Important Dates

Check the important dates below:

Online application window: June 15 to July 10, 2026

Final submission of nominations: July 11 to 13, 2026

District/Regional screening: July 14 to 21, 2026

State/Organisation screening: July 22 to 29, 2026

Intimation to shortlisted candidates: July 30 to 31, 2026

National Jury selection: August 3 to 7, 2026

Final recommendations: August 8, 2026

Intimation to selected awardees: August 10 to 20, 2026

Rehearsal and Award Ceremony: September 4 & 5, 2026

Who Can Apply For National Teachers Awards 2026?

Teachers working in schools managed by the Central Government, State Governments, Union Territory administrations, local bodies, and aided or private schools affiliated with recognised education boards are eligible to apply, subject to the prescribed guidelines.

How To Apply For National Teachers Awards 2026?

Applicants must submit their self-nominations online through the official National Awards Portal within the given deadline. Teachers are advised to carefully fill in all required details and ensure that their applications are complete before final submission.

The Ministry of Education encourages deserving teachers from across the country to participate in the National Teachers Awards 2026 and showcase their contributions towards improving the quality of education.