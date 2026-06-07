Centre Launches Green Summer Camps; Schools To Run Environment Activities From June 5 To 30

The Department of School Education and Literacy (DoSEL), Ministry of Education, has launched an all-India "Green Summer Camps" programme under the "Eco Clubs for Mission LiFE" campaign to mark World Environment Day 2026. Running from June 5 to June 30, the initiative asks schools to organise experiential environmental activities mapped to the seven Mission LiFE themes and upload details on the dedicated portal ecoclubs.education.gov.in.

In a post on social media, the ministry said:

"As part of these Green Summer Camps, schools across the nation are encouraged to undertake activities aligned with the seven themes of Mission LiFE-Adopt Healthy Lifestyle, Adopt Sustainable Food Systems, Reduce E-Waste, Reduce Waste, Save Energy, Save Water and Say No to Single Use Plastic".

Aligned with the vision of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, this initiative aims to promote environmental awareness among school students through experiential learning especially activities encouraging bonding with nature, the ministry highlighted.

Schools are encouraged to plan activities around the seven Mission LiFE themes:

Adopt Healthy Lifestyle

Adopt Sustainable Food Systems

Reduce E-Waste

Reduce Waste

Save Energy

Save Water

Say No to Single-Use Plastic

All participating schools must upload the details of the activities undertaken on the dedicated portal. According to the official website, the Eco Clubs for Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) is an initiative to promote environmental consciousness among students.