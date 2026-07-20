Taste Of Two States: Himachal Pradesh Schools Celebrate Cuisine Exchange Month With Kerala

Himachal Pradesh schools celebrated Cuisine Exchange Month with their paired state Kerala under the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat initiative, using food as a bridge for cultural learning and national integration. The Ministry of Education said that the activities helped students explore the flavours, stories and cultural heritage of both states while deepening mutual respect and the spirit of unity in diversity.

According to the ministry's social media post on July 17, schools across Himachal Pradesh prepared and shared traditional dishes from Himachal Pradesh and Kerala as part of the month-long activity. The initiative is part of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat, a central programme designed to promote interaction and understanding between paired states and UTs through cultural exchange.

As per the official information, over 18,600 students confidently showcased their culinary creations while sharing interesting facts about the dishes they prepared.

Bringing students closer through the universal language of food, the ministry's post read:

"By preparing and sharing traditional dishes, students explored the flavours, stories, and cultural heritage of both States, fostering mutual respect, cultural understanding, and the spirit of Unity in Diversity."

Such initiatives continue to strengthen national integration by connecting young minds, it added.

"Food became a medium to understand customs, festivals, lifestyles, and regional identities, beyond geographical boundaries," the official video message shared by the ministry read. Every recipe reflected the richness of India's heritage, the ministry said.