Ministry Announces National Poetry Festival 2026 For School Students: Check Details Here

National Poetry Festival 2026: The Ministry of Education has announced the National Poetry Festival 2026 for school students, opening a new platform for young readers to showcase creativity, expression and literary skills. According to the ministry's official X handle, this is an opportunity for students of Classes 9 to 12 to showcase their poetry recitation talent on a national platform.
The last date for registration and submission of entry is July 31, 2026, the official announcement stated. To participate, students can visit the Rashtriya e-Pustakalay (ReP) website or mobile application and select a poem from the list provided. The video should be of 60-90 second duration. It should have clear audio, a visible face throughout the recording, and no background music, as per the official guidelines. Participants may upload the video using their own account or a parent or guardian's account.
How To Participate?
Classes 9 to 12 students can follow the steps given below to participate in the National Recitation Competition 2026.
- Visit ndl.education.gov.in
- Login or register through OTP
- Fill in your details, such as name, date of birth, age group, etc
- Select a poem from the Rashtriya e-Pustakalay website from the 'List of Poems' option under the 'Rashtriya Kavya Utsav' menu
- Record your video with your face clearly visible, frame should be till the waist, in a white background
- Students must ensure that their audio is clear and there is no background music
- The video should be of 60 - 90 seconds
- Upload the video on social media, tag Rashtriya e-Pustakalay, and use the following hashtag: #RashtriyaKavyaUtsav
- Copy the link of the social media post and register yourself on the official portal
- Fill in student's information and school details
- Give your consent and submit the form
Candidates must note that the use of AI is not permitted. Students studying in Classes 9 to 12 from any school in India are eligible to participate. Participation in the competition is completely free, as per the Ministry's website.
📚✨ राष्ट्रीय काव्य उत्सव 2026 | कक्षा 9वीं–12वीं के विद्यार्थियों के लिए राष्ट्रीय मंच पर अपनी कविता वाचन प्रतिभा दिखाने का अवसर। रजिस्ट्रेशन एवं एंट्री जमा करने की अंतिम तिथि: 31 जुलाई 2026।— Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) July 4, 2026
🎥 डेमो वीडियो देखें: https://t.co/XyDzJZX6qS 🔗 भाग लेने के लिए यहाँ क्लिक करें:… pic.twitter.com/ThkA4VN0Eb
According to the official announcement the top 10 participants will receive Certificate of Excellence and all valid participants will receive participation certificates.