One Nation, One Digital Platform: How DIKSHA Is Changing School Education

The Centre has said that the Digital Infrastructure for Knowledge Sharing (DIKSHA) platform has become India's "One Nation, One Digital Platform" for school education. The platform provides digital learning resources to students and teachers across the country.

Launched in 2017, DIKSHA is led by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) along with the Central Institute of Educational Technology (CIET). The platform supports students from early learning stages to senior secondary classes and is being used by education boards in almost all states and Union Territories.

Photo Credit: Image Credit: Ministry Of Education

Digital learning for different classrooms

DIKSHA has been created to support different education systems across India. States can add their own learning materials in regional languages and make content according to their curriculum needs.

The platform offers various digital resources such as educational videos, animations, virtual labs, simulations, augmented reality-based content and Indian Sign Language videos to make learning easier and more engaging for students.

Connecting textbooks with digital content

One of the major features of DIKSHA is its QR-coded Energised Textbooks. Students can scan QR codes printed in textbooks to access additional learning materials like videos, teacher guides and interactive content.

The platform also supports inclusive education through features like text-to-speech tools, DAISY format resources and sign language videos to help students with different learning needs.

DIKSHA also provides practice questions, competency-based question banks, assessments and solutions to help students improve their understanding and identify areas where they need more support.

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Helping teachers improve skills

Apart from student learning, DIKSHA is also used for teacher training programmes. Through initiatives like NISHTHA, teachers can complete online courses and receive certificates while improving their teaching skills.

The platform follows a model where states and institutions can upload and manage their own educational content, while quality checks are handled by CIET-NCERT.

The government said students can also download learning materials and use them offline. Many states and Union Territories have also started using DIKSHA content on smart classroom boards to ensure students continue learning without interruptions.

With its wide range of resources, DIKSHA is playing an important role in expanding digital education access across India.