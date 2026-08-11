Meet Deepti Gaur Mukerjee, The IAS Officer Appointed As Higher Education Secretary

Senior IAS officer Deepti Gaur Mukerjee has been appointed the new Secretary of the Department of Higher Education under the Ministry of Education. Her appointment is part of a major bureaucratic reshuffle approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), according to the government order cited by PTI.

Mukerjee is a 1993-batch IAS officer from the Madhya Pradesh cadre. She was serving as Secretary in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs before getting the new responsibility. She had taken charge of that post in August 2024.

Who is Deepti Gaur Mukerjee?

Mukerjee has held several important positions during her administrative career. Before joining the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, she worked with the National Health Authority (NHA) and served as its Chief Executive Officer.

She also has experience in the education sector. During her posting in Madhya Pradesh, she held senior positions in the School Education Department and the State Education Mission.

A 2017 Ministry of Education document mentions her involvement in discussions on the implementation of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan in Madhya Pradesh. The discussions included initiatives such as Mil Banche and Kahani Utsav, which were aimed at encouraging reading and improving students' learning experience.

Mukerjee takes charge amid key education issues

Her appointment comes at a time when the higher education sector is dealing with several challenges, including concerns related to entrance examinations and examination systems.

The appointment also follows the Centre's earlier decision to name Naresh Pal Gangwar as Higher Education Secretary. That appointment was later put in abeyance, according to The Times of India.

Mukerjee now takes charge of the Department of Higher Education with experience across education, health, corporate affairs and state administration.

Her new role will also involve overseeing the implementation of several higher education policies and initiatives as the government continues its work under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.