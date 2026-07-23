Education Ministry Launches School Rally Challenge Nationwide For Tobacco-Free Generation

The Ministry of Education has launched a nationwide 'School Rally Challenge' to promote a tobacco-free generation, inviting schools across India to organise awareness activities against tobacco and substance abuse. As per the official announcement, Nasha Mukt Vidyalaya portal was launched to implement the Department of School Education and Literacy (DoSEL)'s Three-Year Action Plan (2026-2029) towards a 'Nasha Mukt Bharat'.

The initiative "aims at raising awareness among school students about the harmful effects of tobacco and substance abuse," the ministry stated in a social media post on X.

The campaign, rolled out at tofei.education.gov.in, asks students and schools to participate in rallies, street plays, poster-making, slogan writing and poem competitions to spread awareness about the harmful effects of tobacco. The initiative is being positioned as part of a broader effort to create safer and healthier learning environments in schools.

According to the ministry's social media post, more than 17,000 schools have already been involved in the campaign across 545 districts in 36 states and UTs. Student-led activities strengthened the implementation of Tobacco-Free Educational Institutions (TOFEI) guidelines, the ministry stated. The official announcement further stated that the winning schools were felicitated on May 29, 2026.

The Global Youth Tobacco Survey (GYTS-2019) reported that 8.4 per cent of students aged 13-15 years currently use tobacco products, with an average initiation age of just 10 years. According to a report by the Press Information Bureau (PIB), recognising the vulnerability of youth, the Government has adopted a whole-of-government approach to address this issue through sustained awareness, prevention, and enforcement measures.

A healthy, well-informed, and empowered youth population is essential to realising the national goal of transforming India into a developed nation by 2047, the report stated.