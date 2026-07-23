India Hosts BRICS Network University Conference: Representatives From Brazil, China, Russia, And More

The Union Ministry of Education convened the International Governing Board (IGB) meeting of the BRICS Network University (BRICS NU) on Tuesday in virtual mode, following the BRICS Network University conference on 'Traditional and Indigenous Knowledge Systems' held on Monday. The two-day engagement brought together government representatives, university leaders, academics and experts from BRICS member countries to strengthen collaboration in higher education, research and innovation.

In a social media post on X, the ministry stated:

"As part of India's BRICS Presidency 2026, the Ministry of Education convened the BRICS Network University Conference and the International Governing Board Meeting, bringing together representatives from Brazil, China, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates to strengthen higher education cooperation."

According to a report by the Press Information Bureau (PIB), representatives from the BRICS member countries, including Brazil, China, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates, along with university leaders, academics and experts, delivered country interventions showcasing national initiatives and best practices.

The deliberations reaffirmed the collective commitment to strengthening the BRICS Network University through enhanced academic cooperation, collaborative research, institutional partnerships and knowledge exchange, the report added.

The conference deliberated on the mapping, documentation, preservation and responsible digital dissemination of traditional and indigenous knowledge systems, while emphasising ethical governance, community ownership, equitable benefit-sharing and the responsible use of emerging technologies, including Artificial Intelligence, as per the report.

The conference also developed guiding principles on 'Strengthening Academic Collaboration on Traditional and Indigenous Knowledge Systems' for consideration by the International Governing Board.

The governing board also reviewed the BRICS Network University Action Plan (2025-2028), discussed the development of the new BRICS NU website, considered measures to enhance institutional cooperation, academic mobility and collaborative research, and adopted the BRICS Network University International Governing Board Declaration after detailed deliberations, the PIB reported.

The meeting reaffirmed the collective commitment of BRICS member countries to strengthening the BRICS Network University as a leading platform for higher education, research, innovation and people-to-people exchanges, the report added.