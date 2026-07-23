Video: Late Night Clashes, Teargas At Jantar Mantar, Senior Cops Injured

Fresh clashes broke out between protesters and security personnel at Jantar Mantar on Wednesday night. Police had to resort to a cane-charge and fire tear gas shells to disperse the crowd.

Police said at least six personnel, including two ACP-rank officers, were injured in the violence.

Videos from the protest site released by the police showed chaotic scenes, with protesters allegedly pelting stones and clashing with police personnel. Internet jammers were later activated in the area amid heightened security arrangements.

Police videos showed a large number of agitated protesters raising slogans and egging each other on to attack police personnel.

At least one security personnel was mobbed by protesters and beaten, as seen in the police video.

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The videos also showed a number of protesters trying to control the crowd and asking them to stop, but with little success.

ACPs Vivek Bhagat and Jay Prakash were rushed to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital with injuries.

According to the hospital, ACP Bhagat suffered multiple bruises on both upper and lower limbs, as well as the shoulder, and had swelling at the back of his head.

ACP Vivek Bhagat injured in clashes

ACP Jay Prakash, who was injured, told mediapersons that some protesters tried to move towards Parliament Street on Wednesday when the commotion broke out.

"I was on duty at the protest site near Jantar Mantar. The protesters continued shouting slogans and creating a disturbance on the road. Some protesters attempted to move towards Parliament Street. We tried to stop them by placing barricades on Parliament Street, forming a human chain, and persuading them not to proceed further. However, some of them suddenly started throwing plastic water bottles and stones."

The ACP said he was hit by a stone on his forehead.

ACP Jay Prakash injured in the clashes

"One of the stones hit me on the forehead. The doctors have informed me that I have sustained a minor fracture."

Tempers have been running high in the capital since Monday, when police cracked down on the CJP protest march to Parliament.

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A series of violent clashes took place on the streets of central Delhi, leading to injuries to both protesters and police.

Protesters have alleged brutal police action, with several videos of security personnel thrashing protesters going viral.

Police, on their part, have maintained that they exercised restraint and only acted to maintain law and order. They added that over 100 of their personnel were injured.