Doctor Found Dead At Surat Hostel, 4 Seniors Suspended For Alleged Harassment

Four senior doctors have been suspended for six months for alleged ragging and harassment after a 30-year-old postgraduate medical student allegedly died by suicide at his government college hostel in Surat on Sunday.

The doctor, identified as Harsh Pandya, was found dead in his hostel room. Harsh had been working as a resident doctor in the Microbiology Department at the New Civil Hospital for the past six months, while pursuing his postgraduate studies.

Following the student's death, health minister Praful Panseriya ordered an internal inquiry under the supervision of the additional director of medical education and research Dr Jayesh Sachde.

The minister stated that all aspects of the case be thoroughly investigated, including whether the doctor faced any form of ragging in the hostel or hospital premises, or any mental or physical harassment by any individual or authority.

To ensure there is no lapse in the investigation, Pansheriya had directed that a detailed report be submitted within 24 hours.

According to the family, Harsh had also recently gotten engaged.

Harsh's father, Dr Subhash Pandya, said that at around 8:30 am in the morning (on Sunday), he received a call from a friend of his son, asking him to come to Surat immediately.

According to the father, Harsh did not have any problems with his studies. However, there have been reports of occasional problems between seniors and juniors in the department regarding work.

As a first year-student, Harsh was assigned emergency duty at New Civil Hospital. On Sunday morning, he was scheduled to be on duty. When he failed to report for work, a senior doctor called him, but his phone was switched off.

Following this, another resident doctor living in the hostel was asked to check on him. When the fellow doctor arrived at room number 1005, located in Building B of the Boys' PG Hostel, the door was locked from the inside. Despite repeated calls and attempts to open the door, there was no response.

The door was then broken down with the help of security staff. Inside, Harsh Pandya's body was found hanging from the ceiling fan. The police were immediately informed.

Investigation reveals that four senior resident doctors were continuously harassing the young doctor, NDTV has learnt.

Dr Nirali Vasave, Dr Anuj Maheshwari, Dr Dikshit Ghevariya, and Hina Bhutne have been suspended from the hospital, hostel, and all teaching activities for six months.

Statements are being recorded from students and doctors residing in the hostel regarding the ragging and alleged harassment by senior doctors.

The investigation is now examining the link between the ragging and departmental pressure, police said.