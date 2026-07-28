Surat Locker Operator Steals Customers' Jewellery Worth Rs 2.67 Crore

Over 2 kilograms of gold jewellery, worth Rs 2.67 crore, was stolen from a private locker facility in Gujarat's Surat. The accused turned out to be the operator of the facility, who allegedly resorted to theft to recoup losses in the share market.

The incident took place at the Nakshatra Safe House in the Singanpore area of Surat.

As the news of the theft spread, thousands of locker holders thronged the facility to check if their valuables were missing as well.

The situation became so tense that the police had to arrive at the scene to maintain law and order.

A case has been registered against the operator of Nakshatra Safe House, Mahesh Diyara, his two sons Harsh Diyara and Harikrishna Diyara and a person named Manilal.

The four accused opened lockers using duplicate keys and allegedly stole jewellery.

The matter came to light after Rameshbhai Jivrajbhai Waghani, a resident of Dabholi Road, filed a police complaint.

The victim had purchased a locker in his wife's name at the Nakshatra Safe House's Singanpore branch in 2020. On May 8, the jewellery was safe.

Two months later, 630 grams of jewellery was found missing.

On July 14, 2026, the family members arrived at the safe house and demanded to check the CCTV footage. They allege that Harsh Diyara claimed that the data on the hard disk had been deleted.

During the investigation, the police seized digital records and the equipment used to open the lockers. They are probing whether similar thefts had occurred at other branches of Nakshatra Safe House.

According to DCP Raghav Jain, Nakshatra Safe House has four branches in Surat: one in Singanpore, one in Varachha, and two in Mahidharpura. During interrogation, the main accused, Harsh Diyara, admitted to suffering losses of approximately Rs 3 crore in the stock market. To recoup this loss, he, along with his father and brother, hatched a plan to steal from customers' lockers.

The accused obtained duplicate keys and used them to open at least six lockers. All four accused have been arrested.