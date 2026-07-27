Gujarat Launches E-Zero FIR System For Cyber Financial Fraud Cases

Gujarat has introduced an e-Zero FIR system for cyber financial fraud cases, allowing victims to initiate the legal process without visiting a police station, in a move aimed at speeding up investigations and improving the chances of preventing financial losses.

Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi formally launched the 'Cyber Financial Fraud e-Zero FIR' service in Gandhinagar on Monday.

Under the new mechanism, complaints lodged through the national cybercrime helpline, 1930, will automatically generate an e-Zero FIR, which will then be forwarded electronically to the jurisdictional police station for further action.

The initiative has been implemented in coordination with the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. It is designed to reduce delays in the initial stages of cybercrime investigations.

Speaking at the launch, Sanghavi said the Gujarat government was continuing its efforts to provide faster and more transparent policing through the use of technology.

"Through the e-Zero FIR system, victims of cyber fraud will be able to register complaints from the comfort of their homes, and timely action will also increase the possibility of saving the defrauded amount," he said.

Director General of Police (DGP) Gyanendra Singh Malik has directed all field units to deal with such complaints with seriousness and sensitivity and to ensure that complainants receive prompt justice through effective implementation of the new system.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Bipin Ahire, who heads the Cyber Centre of Excellence, said the e-Zero FIR process had been developed in coordination with I4C.

"Complaints relating to cyber financial fraud received through the 1930 helpline would automatically generate a Zero FIR, which would then be transmitted to the concerned police station," he said.

He added, "Police officers will subsequently contact the complainant, obtain the necessary information, register the FIR in accordance with legal procedures and immediately begin the investigation."

State officials also highlighted the first case registered under the new system. An Ahmedabad resident who was targeted in a cyber fraud involving a so-called "digital arrest" registered the state's first e-FIR.

Based on the complaint, the Cyber Crime Department took swift action and prevented a loss of more than Rs 15.76 lakh.

The launch programme was attended by Principal Chief Secretary (Home Department) Sanjeev Kumar, DGP G. S. Malik and senior officers of the Cyber Crime Cell.

Rajesh Kumar, Chief Executive Officer of the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre, joined virtually along with all Police Commissioners, Range Heads, Superintendents of Police, Cyber Crime Police Inspectors and other senior police officers across the state through the Gujarat State Wide Area Network (GSWAN).

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)