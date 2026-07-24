Gujarat PGCET Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2026 Expected Today; Know How To Check

Gujarat PGET Seat Allotment Result 2026: The Admission Committee for Professional Courses (ACPC), Gujarat, is expected to announce the Gujarat Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2026 today, July 24. Candidates who participated in the first round of counselling will be able to check their allotment status by logging in to the official website, using their User ID and password. The Round 1 choice-filling process concluded on July 23 at 2 pm. After the seat allotment is released, candidates should download their allotment letter and complete the admission process within the prescribed schedule.

How To Check Gujarat PGCET Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2026?

Candidates can follow these steps to download their Round 1 seat allotment result:

Visit the official website at gujacpc.admissions.nic.in.

Click on the "Candidate Login PGCET 2026" link under the Candidate Activity section.

Enter your User ID and Password, then click on Sign In.

The Round 1 seat allotment result will appear on the screen.

Download and save the allotment letter for future admission-related formalities.

Candidates who are not allotted a seat or wish to upgrade can participate in the subsequent counselling round, as per the schedule.

How To Fill Choices For Gujarat PGCET Counselling 2026?

To participate in the counselling process, candidates should keep the following points in mind:

Check your merit rank by logging into the candidate portal.

View the available colleges and courses on the dashboard.

Fill the maximum number of choices permitted to improve allotment chances.

Rearrange the order of preferences using the available tools before submitting.

Save and lock the choices within the stipulated deadline.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official ACPC portal and complete all admission formalities within the prescribed deadlines after the Gujarat PGCET Round 1 seat allotment result is announced.