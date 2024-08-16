Gujarat PGCET 2024 Revised Admission Schedule Released, Check Details

Gujarat PGCET 2024: The Admission Committee for Professional Courses (ACPC) has issued a revised datesheet for the Gujarat Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) admissions for 2024-25. According to the latest schedule, the provisional merit list will be announced by August 16. Candidates can check and download the provisional merit list by visiting the official website, gujacpc.admissions.nic.in.

Gujarat PGCET 2024: Revised Admission Schedule

Declaration of Provisional Merit List: August 16

Choice Filling Schedule for Mock (Trial) Round: August 17 to August 19

Declaration of Result of Mock Round: August 21

Filling & Alteration of Choices by the Candidates for Actual Admission Round-1: August 21 to August 23

Declaration of Allotment List for Round-1: August 27

Commencement of Academic Term: August 29

Online Payment of Token Tuition Fees and Generation of Admission Letter: August 27 to August 29

Online Cancellation of Admission for Round-1: August 27 to August 29

Online Display of Vacancy After Round-1: August 31

Consent for Reshuffling/Upgradation and Choice Filling for Actual Admission Round-2: August 31 to September 1

Declaration of Result of Actual Admission Round-2 (Reshuffling/Upgradation Round): September 4

Deposition of Token Tuition Fees by Online Payment After Actual Admission Round-2 in Case of Any Change in Course or Institute: September 4 to September 5

Online Cancellation of Admission After Round-2: September 4 to September 5

Online Display of Vacancy After Round-2: September 7

The Gujarat PGCET 2024 exam will be held for candidates seeking admission to Master of Engineering (ME), Master of Pharmacy (MPharm), Master of Planning (MPlan), Master of Technology (MTech), Master of Architecture (MArch), and related courses for the year 2024-25. This includes candidates who did not take the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) or the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT).