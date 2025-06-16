Advertisement

Karnataka Postgraduate Common Entrance Test 2025 Admit Card Released, Download Here

Karnataka PGCET Admit Card: Candidates who registered for the examination can download the admit card on the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Read Time: 1 min
Karnataka PGCET Admit Card 2025: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the admit card for the Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) today, June 16, 2025. Candidates who registered for the examination can download the admit card on the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

The KEA conducts the PGCET, a state level entrance exam for admission to postgraduate courses such as MBA, MCA, M.E., M.Tech, and M.Arch in various institutions.

Karnataka PGCET Admit Card 2025: How To Download Admit Card?

  • Visit the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
  • Click on "click  here to visit KEA website".
  • Then, click on "PGCET-MBA/MCA", dated June 16, 2025.
  • A new link will open.
  • Enter your registration id and password.
  • Click on either "Login using OTP" or "Login using Face".
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download the admit card for entering the exam centre.

Karnataka PGCET Admit Card: Details On The Marksheet

The admit card for PGCET examination will include the following details:

  • Student Name
  • Application Number
  • Centre Name
  • Date of Birth
  • Program Name

The PGCET tentative exam date is June 22, 2025 for both MBA and MCA programs.
 

